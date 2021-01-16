Bar 5015 hosts 2nd Annual ‘I am My Own Boss’ Kid’s Expo

Longtime Houston business owner, Steve Rogers of Bar 5015 is holding the 2nd annual Kidpreneur Expo during the MLK weekend to celebrate local youth business owners. The event will take place on Jan. 18 from 9am – 1pm at Bar 5015 (5015 Almeda Rd, 77004). Masks are required along with proper social-distancing.

Last year’s inaugural event in October featured 15 Houston-based youth under the age of 18 displaying their products and services in addition to chatting with notable business owner and record label exec, J. Prince.

With the success of the debut expo, Rogers and event partner Chris Butler wanted to continue their efforts of enhancing young leaders and providing them with tools to further expand their businesses.

This free event is billed as family friendly, and sponsors encourage the community to come through and shop with Houston’s future CEOs. All participating “kidpreneurs” will be able to keep 100% of their profits from the event. The event will give young people the opportunity to showcase their talents and help develop their entrepreneurial spirit.

“We believe in cultivating the talents of our young creatives,” said Rogers. “It’s important that we instill core business values into the kids in our community by enhancing their experiences as business owners.”

Kidpreneur participants include: