Billionaire Philanthropist Robert F. Smith and his Student Freedom Initiative is coming to Houston; more specifically, to Texas Southern University.

Smith is worth more than $5 billion, making him the richest Black person in America and the 330th richest person in the world, according to Forbes’ 2020 listing of billionaires.

Smith is well known for his philanthropy, includingin 2019 when he pledged a $34 million gift to Atlanta’s historically Black Morehouse College, paying off student balances for 400 graduates. In the spirit of that life-changing support, he has now set his sights on expanding his ongoing support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Smith’s Student Freedom Initiative tour will hit the TSU campus on Sept 28, 2021, with the philanthropist’s first stop being a meeting with TSU’s President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young at 11am followed by a kickoff event from 2-4pm.

Currently underway on the campus of TSU and an initial cohort of HBCUs, the Student Freedom Initiative team is working to help close the wealth gap by providing ground-breaking alternative tuition funding sources for students of color who research shows are disproportionately saddled with student loan debt. The SFI team is also providing complimentary cybersecurity upgrades.

Smith’s TSU visit wil take place during the school’s homecoming week.

Texas Southern University will host Homecoming 2021: Experience the Transformation Saturday, Sept 25 – Sunday, Oct 3. The University will provide TSU alumni, students and community members with both on and off-campus events that encourage camaraderie and fellowship.

Popular and anticipated outdoor events include the Annual Tiger Paw Scholarship Golf Classic, Homecoming tailgating experience, parade, and on-campus football game against North American University at Alexander Durley Stadium.

According to TSU, the university remains vigilant and will adhere to guidelines related to large group gatherings by hosting both indoor and outdoor events to keep the TSU Tiger community safe. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be available on-site.

For a full schedule of events and additional information, please visit www.tsu.edu/homecoming.