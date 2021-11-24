For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.

In light of this year’s holiday, the Defender has compiled some basic Thanksgiving written and unwritten rules for Black families.

Of course, these may vary from family to family, but we’ve touched on some universal themes according the United Black Delegation (yeah, we made that up, but it sounds good).

The Menu

The number one thing Black folks ask when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, is “What’s for dinner?” While meals vary based on location and tradition, the tried and true Black Thanksgiving menus must consist of:

Turkey: Duh. This may seem like a no-brainer, but especially with this new generation, some folks have tried to replace the good ol’ turkey with duck, veal, or gasp, chicken. If you don’t have your turkey fried, baked, broiled or smoked, you’re just having Sunday dinner.

Dressing: Made from scratch. With cornbread. Please do not experiment with anything your grandmother would not have put in her dressing, this includes carrots, raisins, grapes or any fruit whatsoever. FYI, Stovetop is stuffing, not dressing.

Greens: Collards, turnips, mustard, cabbage, seasoned with ham hocks or bacon or neckbones is a must. No canned greens. Period. By the way, save the kale for your non-Thanksgiving dinner lest you will get a serious side-eye from Aunt Minnie.

Mac & cheese: This is reserved for those who actually know how to put their foot in their cooking. FYI, making Kraft macaroni out of the box with slices of Velveeta cheese can get you cut.

Side dishes: If you must experiment, do it with your side dish. Just don’t be mad if its the only dish untouched at the end of the dinner.

Gravy: From scratch. Not in a jar or package. Gravy-making is not for everyone. It’s okay to accept that it’s not your gift.

Dessert: Desserts do not count if they are store-bought (the unanimous exception is Pattie LaBelle’s pies).

Paper products or canned cranberry sauce: This is on the menu for all of those who cannot cook. Do not be ashamed to be in this category. Everything ain’t for everybody.

Grace

Ideally, grace should only be said by a pastor, deacon or family member who doesn’t hesitate to tell you they are saved “In the name of Jesus.” Please note that the prayer can take anywhere from two to 20 minutes. If you know Uncle Pastor is long-winded, sneak a dinner roll before grace.

Plate-Fixing Pecking Order

In case you don’t know, there is an order to how Thanksgiving dinner shall be served:

First-up: Consists of grandma, Pawpaw and all of those over age 70, as well as those who have a physical handicap, or have been listed on the church’s “sick and shut-in” list.

Notables: This includes all those who have been appointed with some title or honor, even if it’s self-appointed, i.e., deacons, ushers, sno-cone lady, Sister so-and-so and anyone who has served on the Mother’s Board.

‘Chirren:’ This includes anyone under the age of 21 (or over 21 and still living at home) and children who “think they grown.”

CP-timers: If you missed grace, you need to wait until all of the above have eaten.

Empty-handers: You don’t get to eat until everyone has fixed their plate, twice.

Dinner Chatter

We all know that Thanksgiving is a time to shoot the breeze, discussing any and everything. Unlike some white families, very few subjects are off-limit at Black Thanksgiving. The exceptions are:

Death: This is not a morbid discussion, but instead of recognition of those who have passed on. You’re best served just nodding in rememberance when someone brings up Mrs. Millie’s daughter’s baby daddy who shot that girl that lived two streets over. Otherwise, your auntie is gonna keep on until she makes you remember.

Trifling kids: If Big Junior has once again gotten in trouble for writing hot checks, the discussion of ‘how that boy ain’t neva been no good’ is fair game. The exception is if Big Junior’s mama is there. In that case, the general rule is ‘Don’t nobody betta say nothin’ bad about that boy.’

The past: Black families are forgiving. If Uncle Willy did a bid for armed robbery and is now sitting across from you, just tell him how good he looks and don’t bring up any old stuff.

Entertainment

After dinner, there are a few things that you have to know will happen. Someone will begin the consumption of brown liquor and spades and dominoes games will commence. If you don’t know how to play, just volunteer to take score. But know that one misplaced point is justifiable homicide.

Music

Music makes Black Thanksgiving. So get ready for everything from The Temptations to Lil Boosie. Do know, however, that Aunt Martha is gonna scowl at all that “foul music.” Just try to find the clean version and do not point out how she regularly blasts Clarence Carter’s “Stroking.” By the way, Beyoncé’s version of “Before I Let Go” has not yet been certified as part of the Black Thanksgiving playlist. Please play only Frankie.