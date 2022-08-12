The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!

Noel Collier Group is gearing up for back to school and will be treating families to FREE homemade ice cream at Howdy’s and giving back to students for the upcoming school year! RSVPs are required to attend at https://www.sellwithnoel.com/back-to-school-drive/.

“As a busy mom of three, myself, I know what it is like to get the kids geared-up and ready to go back to school,” said Noel Collier, founder and CEO of the Noel Collier Group. “This is a fun way to bring the community together on a Saturday afternoon and give back to families and students, while supporting an inspiring local business on a mission to provide jobs for those with special needs through amazingly delicious ice cream!”

The Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive is part of a quarterly event program hosted by The Noel Collier Group to give back to the Houston community. In addition to charitable events, Noel Collier Group provides free community workshops on topics like mortgages, credit repair, property taxes and other subjects to help individuals navigate the complex world of buying and selling a house!

For the past five years, the Noel Collier Group has been helping people buy and sell homes in the Greater Houston Area. Founded by Texas native and recent 40 Under 40 Award Honoree, Noel Collier, the boutique agency has a thorough understanding of the competitive Houston Area real estate market and prides themselves on being champions for their client’s needs. For more information visit https://www.sellwithnoel.com.