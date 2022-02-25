The Black Women of Greater Houston Political Action Committee (BWGH-PAC) has partnered with The Spot EaDo to host a FREE Primary Election Watch Party on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 6pm-10:30pm at The Spot EaDo, located at 2003 Emancipation Avenue in Houston!

The Black Women of Greater Houston PAC is inviting the public to join them, and their endorsed candidates, as they watch the 2022 primary election results come in live at the trendy new Spot EaDo lounge! The Free Watch Party will feature several large screens with up-to-the-minute election results, special guests throughout the evening, cash bar and a DJ! The event is open to the public and Free to attend, though advanced registration is encouraged at https://bwgh-pac.clubexpress.com.

The BWGH-PAC, whose mission is to identify and support political leadership and policies, and advocate for initiatives important to the health, education and prosperity of African American women, their families and their community, has endorsed candidates in all but two races in the 2022 Primary Election. A number of the endorsed candidates are expected to be in attendance at the party!

Adfanie Smith Gray and Aaron Gray, owners of the new Spot EaDo and iconic Third Ward neighborhood bar The Spot, partnered with the BWGH-PAC to host the special Primary Election Watch Party in their new East Downtown location. The venue, which hosted their official grand opening in November 2021, offers an ideal gathering space for events and parties, with a large, upscale, contemporary bar, big screen TV’s, hand-crafted cocktails, and a VIP Suite and outdoor patio!

For more information on the Free Primary Election Watch Party please visit https://bwgh-pac.clubexpress.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or 734-341-6859.