Following the rapper’s win on Good Morning America as his burger brand was dubbed the best in the nation, Houston legend Bun B returns to the city to introduce his sought-after Trill Burgers at two pop up locations.

The first pop up location was at 8th Wonder Brewery on Aug. 14, and the second will be at Houston City Hall Sunday, Aug. 28th from 3-7 p.m.

If you missed the first pop up and plan to attend the second round, the Trill Burger pop up will offer a full menu including OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

Trill Burgers is bringing back the Golden Burger Trophy to Houston Trill Burgers chef Mike Pham and Bun B on the set of Good Morning America

To Bun B’s surprise, his award-winning burgers attracted lines that wrapped around a few blocks from the brewery in scorching heat. A testament to the appreciation the city has for the rapper.

“Even with our craziest pop up before Good Morning America, the lines never really got more than like say 70 people and it was somewhat manageable. Right now, we’ve got to have at least 400 people,” Bun B said. “It makes me feel good to have the demand, but I don’t want people to have to stand in line and sweating… we want to provide as comfortable a process as possible.”

Bun B says the process to launch the business took about 14 months. Trill Burger has garnered a lot of attention in a short span of time, and has worked diligently with his team along with co-owners Andy Nguyen and Nick Scurfield to sustain it.

“I went to the see Bun B at Rodeo Houston and saw the Trill Burger there but the lines were long there, so I said I had to come to the pop up this time around and finally try it,” said Houston resident Lyndaja Virjil. “This is a very chill and welcoming vibe. I mean Bun B is walking around talking to people like a regular person that is amazing. If you don’t go you are missing out.”

After the pop ups, Trill Burgers’ next plan is to open a brick and mortar location in Houston. Date of the opening is to be determined.

For more information visit www.trillburgers.com