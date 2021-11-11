The food truck Eatsie Boys will host Bun B Presents: Breaking Bread, a gathering of Houston’s favorite food trucks for a day of community and giving, on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Held in 8th Wonder Brewery’s one-acre WorldWorld backyard, the coalition of eight chef-led mobile kitchens will raise funds for the families of those tragically affected by events last Friday, November 5, at the Astroworld Festival. A portion of Sunday’s sales from the 8th Wonder Brewery Taproom will also be set aside for that purpose. All donated funds will be given to verified GoFundMe fundraisers for the victims’ loved ones.

The majority of Sunday’s food truck vendors had been scheduled to serve fans at Astroworld Festival 2021. After the tragedy and canceled second day of the festival, the food trucks were left with surplus supplies and unrecoupable losses. The trucks will respond by gathering together to feed Houston while offering financial support to the families and loved ones of those affected in unimaginable ways.

Vendors will include Bun B’s acclaimed Trill Burgers; the award-winning Eatsie Boys; Blk Mkt Birria, purveyors of Birria de res de Zacatecas tacos, quesadillas, and more; Seoulside Wings, offering Korean fried chicken wings; OhMyGogi!, with their Korean-Mexican fusion; Happy Endings, makers of gourmet multi-cultural hot dogs; The Waffle Bus, masters of sweet and savory waffle sandwiches; and Sticky’s Chicken, frying unbeatable wings and more; along with 8th Wonder Brewery’s Taproom.

“Festivals, especially the music ones in Houston, are a huge deal for food trucks. What happened at Astroworld was devastating,” said Patsy Vivares, co-owner of Trill Burgers and Sticky’s Chicken. “With a surplus of supplies, my brother Benson had the idea to gather our core food truck friends that we do festivals with, sell what we have and donate a portion of that to the victims and their families.”

“This is about helping our friends and our community in any way we can,” said Eatsie Boys’ founder and chef Matt Marcus. “I’ve watched these food trucks grow from start-ups to some of the city’s best. They were hit hard last weekend. Then of course, there are the victims and their families, going through unfathomable pain. In Houston, we do know how to lift one another up.”

View the list of GoFundMe verified fundraisers here.

There is no cover charge. All ages are welcome.



WHEN: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.



WHERE: 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77003