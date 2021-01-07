Change Happens launches VOICES program to address girls in juvenile system

Change Happens is launching VOICES, a program aimed at reducing the risk of girls in the juvenile justice system.

The VOICES program is launching on January 15, 2021, from 12 noon – 1 pm via Zoom with a screening of the documentary “Grrl Justice,” featuring three life stories of girls leaving the juvenile justice system. Following the screening, there will be a short discussion, and an introduction to the VOICES program.

This event is for anyone interested in collaborating with VOICES in any way, for those who are interested to learn more about the program, and what it can offer to Justice-involved girls.

To register, go to https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0qdOquqTgjGtVA_zeCWFSzJlaZ02Fyka_C.