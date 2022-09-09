The Harris County Elections Office is making some new adjustments as we near the November election.

“We’re moving fast and furious in preparation for the November election,” Director of Communications and Voter Outreach at Harris County Elections Leah Shah said.

Officials have made the website more user-friendly, by enlarging text and making people aware of new identification requirements, may make applying to vote-by-mail harder.

“You’re now required to fill out a Texas ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security Number. That was not previously a requirement,” Shah said.

During the March Primary, nearly 7,000 mail-in ballots were rejected. The numbers were better in May, but in November, more people are likely to vote.

Criteria to vote-by-mail

65 years or older on Election Day

Sick or disabled

Will be out of Harris County during the Early Voting period and on Election Day

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

Confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

The new Harris County Elections Administrator

“We’ve made a lot of internal strides on how to assist voters in making sure they provide the correct information to allow their ballot not to be rejected,” Tatum said. “And then if they, for whatever reasons, fail to include that information, we’ve identified internal procedures to immediately respond back to the voter, highlighting what needs to be corrected in order for that ballot to be resolved and counted.”

If a voter waits too late, however, then there’s a likelihood that they won’t have time to cure an issue so officials are urging people to register sooner rather than later. .

The deadline to get your application in is Oct. 28.

Visit www.HarrisVotes.com for more information