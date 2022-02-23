On Thursday, February 24 statewide community leaders and educators will explore challenges faced by Black children in Texas, at the second annual State of Black Children Summit, sponsored by Amerigroup and Amazon.
From access to high-quality education to holistic supports, this event will highlight the work already underway to create more equitable opportunities for children and prepare attendees with best practices to support Black children from cradle to career. t is presented in partnership with the Texas Family Leadership Council, Change Happens!, Texas Appleseed, and Prairie View A&M University.
This event can be accessed via https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87567733834.
Agenda:
9:30 – 9:35 Welcome Remarks
Sharon Watkins Jones, Director, Texas Racial Equity Collaborative
Dr. Jasmine Jenkins, Executive Director, Houston GPS
9:36 – 9:56 The Economic Well-Being of The Black Family
Briana Gordley, Policy Analyst, Texas Appleseed
Ann Baddour, Director, Fair Financial Services Project, Texas Appleseed
Implicit Bias and Punitive Measures
9:57 -10:012 Session One
Dr. Nikki Jones, Professor of African American Studies, UC Berkeley
10:013 – 10:28 Session Two
Dr. Thandeka K. Chapman, Professor, Department of Education Studies, UC San Diego
10:29 – 11:10 Panel Discussion: When They Don’t See Us In The Classroom
Moderated by Stella Smith, Associate Director, Minority Achievement, Creativity and High-Ability Center, Prairie View A&M University
Dr. Vicki Mokuria, Adjunct Faculty, Stephen F. Austin University
Andre’ Watkins, Owner, SevenPeace Solutions
Dr.Ashley Williams, Vice President of Programs, Jumpstart
Dr. Keffrelyn D. Brown, Suzanne B. and John L. Adams Endowed Professor of Education, UT Austin
11:11 – 11:26 Interview: Accepting the Whole Black Child
Dr. Aisha White, Program Director, P.R.I.D.E., University of Pittsburgh
In conversation with Jessica Bundage, Program Coordinator, CHILDREN AT RISK
11:27 – 11:30 Closing Remarks
Sharon Watkins Jones, Director, Texas Racial Equity Collaborative
Dr. Jasmine Jenkins, Executive Director, Houston GPS