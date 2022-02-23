On Thursday, February 24 statewide community leaders and educators will explore challenges faced by Black children in Texas, at the second annual State of Black Children Summit, sponsored by Amerigroup and Amazon.

From access to high-quality education to holistic supports, this event will highlight the work already underway to create more equitable opportunities for children and prepare attendees with best practices to support Black children from cradle to career. t is presented in partnership with the Texas Family Leadership Council, Change Happens!, Texas Appleseed, and Prairie View A&M University.

This event can be accessed via https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87567733834.

Agenda:

9:30 – 9:35 Welcome Remarks

Sharon Watkins Jones, Director, Texas Racial Equity Collaborative

Dr. Jasmine Jenkins, Executive Director, Houston GPS

9:36 – 9:56 The Economic Well-Being of The Black Family

Briana Gordley, Policy Analyst, Texas Appleseed

Ann Baddour, Director, Fair Financial Services Project, Texas Appleseed

Implicit Bias and Punitive Measures

9:57 -10:012 Session One

Dr. Nikki Jones, Professor of African American Studies, UC Berkeley

10:013 – 10:28 Session Two

Dr. Thandeka K. Chapman, Professor, Department of Education Studies, UC San Diego

10:29 – 11:10 Panel Discussion: When They Don’t See Us In The Classroom

Moderated by Stella Smith, Associate Director, Minority Achievement, Creativity and High-Ability Center, Prairie View A&M University

Dr. Vicki Mokuria, Adjunct Faculty, Stephen F. Austin University

Andre’ Watkins, Owner, SevenPeace Solutions

Dr.Ashley Williams, Vice President of Programs, Jumpstart

Dr. Keffrelyn D. Brown, Suzanne B. and John L. Adams Endowed Professor of Education, UT Austin

11:11 – 11:26 Interview: Accepting the Whole Black Child

Dr. Aisha White, Program Director, P.R.I.D.E., University of Pittsburgh

In conversation with Jessica Bundage, Program Coordinator, CHILDREN AT RISK

11:27 – 11:30 Closing Remarks

Sharon Watkins Jones, Director, Texas Racial Equity Collaborative

Dr. Jasmine Jenkins, Executive Director, Houston GPS