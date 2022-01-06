Children’s Museum Houston and the Houston Defender have teamed up to honor civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., during the Museum’s 26th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Brought to you by Rep. Garnet Coleman, the event commemorates Dr. King’s legacy and his powerful call for equality, justice, and the end of racism in America during the civil rights movement.

The Museum’s event will also commemorate Houston Defender’s 90-years of service. Houston Defender serves as the leading source of information for the city’s Black community and has been a Museum partner for three decades.

“Houston Defender has been a remarkable and influential partner of Children’s Museum Houston,” said Dr. Lisa Williams, Children’s Museum Houston’s director of gallery programs. “Through our partnership with Houston Defender, we are honored to be able to continue to reach and serve Houston’s Black and multicultural communities. We applaud the Houston Defender’s 90 years of service.”

“The Children’s Museum has offered children in the Houston area an amazing experience of learning, love and fun,” said Defender CEO Sonny Messiah Jiles. “I remember taking my children, who are in their mid 30s, to the museum as they explored the grocery store, learned science through hands-on experiments and developed new friendships. It was fascinating then and they continue the mission today. The Defender is proud to partner with the Children’s Museum Houston for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day because it is important our children learn that “character” is the true reflection of a person.”

The Museum’s event will be marked by a musical performance by Providence Jazz Ensemble, a peace rally lead by the Museum’s Kids’ Committee, and a recital by this year’s Gardere Oratory Speech winner. Children will also watch excerpts from Dr. King’s historic speech which changed the course of history, share their dreams on a dream cloud, design peace doves and take a pledge to always be kind and fair.

This year’s Caryakid Award – the Museum’s highest honor – will be presented to Reverend Dr. Marcus D. Cosby for his dedication to Houston’s children and exemplifying the values of Dr. King. Reverend Cosby serves as the senior pastor of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.