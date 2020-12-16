Civil rights attorney Ben Crump demands release of video, firing of officer in fatal shooting of Joshua Feast

Family members of a La Marque man shot to death by a police officer have recruited civil rights attorney Ben Crump to press the police department to release video evidence captured at that time of their loved one’s death.

Crump presided over a news conference on Tuesday afternoon with the family of Joshua Feast, who died on Dec. 9.

Crump and Feast’s loved ones also want the officer, Jose Santos, fired for what they call “his propensity to use excessive force against Black people.”

Feast’s family was also joined by other relatives who lost loved ones during encounters with police. George Floyd’s brothers and Pamela Turner’s daughter were at the event.

In the wake of 22-year-old Feast’s death, some of his neighbors in La Marque voiced their displeasure with the town’s police department.

Supporters marched to demand justice after 22-year-old Joshua Feast was shot and killed by a La Marque police officer, according to authorities.

Santos’ name was released, but not without hesitation by city leaders. La Marque PD Chief Kirk Jackson became contentious over questions about the officer’s age and race, let alone his name, which the chief and Mayor Pro-tem Keith Bell refused to answer. This was despite police immediately identifying Feast as Black.

According to Jackson, the information on Santos was subject to approval by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation.

Jackson also confirmed there was body camera footage of the confrontation, to which he said will be released to the public following the investigation. This is the same footage that Crump and Feast’s family wants released immediately.

While exact details of the shooting have been withheld to the public, Feast’s family claims he was shot in the back as he was running away. They also claim Santos kicked his body after shooting him.