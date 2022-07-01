With the nation still reeling from recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn the New York State gun law that restricts who can carry a firearm in public.

“As we’re struggling with the pain of Uvalde and Buffalo while confronting the deadly crisis of gun violence fueled by NRA gun laws, today’s Supreme Court decision fuels the crisis and endangers more lives,” Commissioner Ellis said. “To do it when we’re finally seeing progress at the federal level is unconscionable.”

In a 6-3 vote, the court’s conservative majority ruled in favor of the NRA-affiliate, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, which filed the lawsuit challenging New York’s gun safety law. In the dissenting opinion, Justice Stephen Breyer argued that the decision “severely burdens states’ efforts” to address gun violence and that “the court’s interpretation ignores these significant dangers and leaves states without the ability to address them.”

The Biden administration says the New York ruling could affect similar laws in California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

“This will only result in more guns and more violence on America’s streets,” Commissioner Ellis said. “Enough is enough. It’s time for us to stand up to the NRA that has led the fight to pass laws that allow easy access to guns that are used to kill innocent people, including children.”