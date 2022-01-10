Days after an audit by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) slammed Houston for doing a dismal job helping the city’s Hurricane Harvey victims rebuild. A new complaint, by the agency, is holding the state General Land Office (GLO) accountable for similar reasons.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has halted the distribution of $1.95 billion that was approved for flood mitigation projects in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

A news release from HUD said the Texas General Land Office failed to provide paperwork detailing how the money would be spent to help people and communities at risk of natural disasters and climate change and said the state has 45 days to provide the information.

Congressman Al Green (TX-09) blasted the move.

“More than four years ago, Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc across the City of Houston and devastated countless families. Our federal government responded by appropriating more than $4 billion ($4,297,189,000) to the State of Texas for disaster relief purposes. The Governor of Texas charged the General Land Office (GLO) with the responsibility to distribute the billions appropriated by the federal government. Regrettably, we have been unable to make a full recovery due to the inactions of the GLO. The funds have been repeatedly delayed from reaching impacted communities because the GLO has failed to present a complete analysis of how these funds would impact specific areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

Congressman Al Green, who currently serves as Chairman of the Texas Democratic Congressional Delegation, continued, “I deeply regret the GLO’s lack of required action and necessary attention to this relief effort, as their failures have a direct impact on the lives of Houstonians. There is yet to be any indication that the GLO is allocating money to Houston and this delay is deeply harmful to the people who desperately need the funds. I urge the GLO to address this matter with the urgency it deserves, as the livelihoods of far too many households are at risk.”