Congressman Al Green speaks on gun violence prevention legislation

Congressman Al Green held a press conference on gun violence prevention Tuesday.

“We cannot continue to ignore the ongoing gun violence crisis in the United States. It is ravaging our country, causing unimaginable grief to countless families,” Congressman Green is quoted as saying in a news release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, Texas had the most firearm-related deaths of all 50 states at 4,146 deaths.

“Influential people with the power to shape public opinion, such as chambers of commerce, need to make clear where they stand to politicians to help shape political opinion,” said Green. “It is our collective responsibility to embrace solutions which help to save lives. This is about more than politics, it is about the life and death of our children.”

Green said he will be supporting the following legislative priorities: