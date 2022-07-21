The Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards will be honoring some big names and even bigger hearts, including award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, actor, producer, and philanthropist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, this Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Royal Sonesta Houston!

The invitation-only black-tie awards gala is presented by Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day and The LemonTree Foundation and held in partnership each year with the Royal Sonesta Houston. The event will begin at 5:30pm Sunday with a Red-Carpet Arrival and Cocktail Reception, followed by the Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards Program at 6:30pm at the Royal Sonesta Houston (2222 West South Loop).

This year’s Houston Humanitarian Awards program will be emceed by KRIV-TV FOX 26 personality Isiah Carey and co-hosted by Emmy Award-winning FOX 26 news anchor Melissa Wilson. The program will feature prominent speakers including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee, and Past Honoree Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller, along with musical performances by Grammy Award Winner Regina Belle and renown Pianist and Composer Jeff Franzel!

Among the 2022 Honorees are Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, an award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, actor, producer, and philanthropist who has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has executive produced, directed, and co-starred in the hit series’ “Power” and “’Power Book II: Ghost” on Starz. Jackson founded the G-Unity Foundation in 2003 and has successfully pioneered an educational intervention program called the G-Unity Business Lab in the Houston Independent School District (HISD) that uses a team (parents, teachers, community services providers) to provide academic and social services to youth attending HISD by delivering a highly focused, year-long course on entrepreneurship!

Additional Houston Humanitarians to be honored this year include Dave and Laura Ward, Kenneth Li, Dr. Iresha Hillard, LeMarcus and Amber Newman, Dr. Carolyn Farb, Councilman Edward Pollard, Bishop Leroy J. Woodard Jr., Darryl and Linda Wischnewsky, Alan Helfman, Caleb Cook, who will be honored with the Florene Ivory Dennis Historic Heart Award, and Amit Tandon, who will receive the National Humanitarian Award.

Established in 2014 by local Humanitarians Treveia and David Dennis, the Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards honor Houstonians that exemplify kindness and make Houston a better place to live through action, philanthropy, volunteerism or involvement. The Founders also present signature awards that recognize special achievements and meaningful contributions to societal issues and people in need.

The Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards were founded to recognize local unsung heroes and encourage participation in Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK Day), an official day for Houstonians to pay it forward with kindness, held each year on July 25. In celebration of RAK Day this year, the Dennis’ will be hosting a big reveal of a brand-new initiative created in collaboration with local businesses and HISD called “RAK Rooms” that encourage and reward good behavior and academic achievement among students at HISD Schools!