Defender wins first place for Best Black newspaper website

The Houston Defender took home a major award at the Editor and Publisher’s EPPY Awards.

The news team won first place in the Best Black newspaper website (fewer than 1 million unique visitors) category. More than 400 entries across over 40 diverse categories came from media companies large and small world-wide, including broadcast networks, cable news and sports networks, local news publications, niche content publishers and colleges and universities.

“It is our honor and pleasure to continue this 26-year tradition for the news publishing industry, said Mike Blinder, Publisher of Editor and Publisher Magazine, the host of the EPPY’s. “When the internet and the digital boom started 26 years ago, the magazine decided to start the awards to advance digital journalism, spotlight innovation, and the news publishing industry is moving into a digital world at the same time.”

The category spotlighted websites that focused on underserved communities offering the latest news updates, original content presentation and inclusion of multimedia. The Defender, Houston’s Leading Black News Source, continues to explore ways to tailor its coverage of issues to particular niche groups and meet them where they are through technology and social media.

“For over 90 years the Defender has served as Houston’s Leading Black information source,” said Sonny Messiah Jiles, CEO of the Defender Network. “We accepted the challenge of transitioning what and how we serve our community. Our website is a reflection of how we are continuing to transform.

“Thanks to our web designer Michael Grant with Get Current Studio, the graphic appeal of our site is inviting and easy to navigate. The Defender content team is credited with the hard work of building our website daily with news and information that is provocative, informing and entertaining. I applaud our amazing team and thank our peers at Editor & Publisher for this honor.”

For more information about the awards visit: https://www.eppyawards.com/