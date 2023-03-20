FOX 26 News reporter Jonathan Martin and Defender reporter Laura Onyeneho sit at news desk as they discuss local topics
Defender/FOX 26 Top 3 Takeaways from March 16, 2023. Featuring Defender reporter Laura Onyeneho and FOX 26 News reporter Jonathan Martin

The Defender has partnered with KRIV, FOX 26 News, for a segment called Top 3 Takeaways on Channel 26’s 5 p.m. newscast. Twice a week, we’ll be highlighting the original, insightful stories our team writes on a variety of topics that highlight Houston’s growing Black community, including health, education, lifestyle, business and racial disparity issues, as well as profiles of prominent citizens.

This week, The Defender Network and FOX 26 discussed the following stories we encourage you to examine:

  1. What Black woman should consider concerning financial planning
  2. Houston’s Hope Bryant named McDonald’s Change Leader
  3. 5 mistakes young people make when filing taxes

Laura Onyeneho

I cover Houston's education system as it relates to the Black community for the Defender as a Report for America corps member. I'm a multimedia journalist and have reported on social, cultural, lifestyle,...