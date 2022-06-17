Defender's Juneteenth Faith Leaders’ Breakfast a huge success

The Defender Network, “Houston’s Leading Black Information Source,” recently hosted its inaugural Juneteenth Faith Leaders’ Breakfast sponsored by KelseyCare Advantage, an event designed to introduce these community leaders to the new digital products the Defender has to offer.

The event was designed to introduce the new Defender Community Central Channel and other digital products, while focusing on the benefits of the Medicare program KelseyCare Advantage.

“This was an awesome time to come out and celebrate with my colleagues and other pastors to celebrate Juneteenth and celebrate the Faith Leaders’ Breakfast put on by the Defender,” said Linda Davis, pastor of Boynton Chapel United Methodist Church. “The Defender does such excellent work in the community. They’re always available to share our stories.”

The breakfast was held at Davis Street at Hermann Park, an upscale, Black-owned restaurant headed by the world-renown Executive Chef Mark Holley.

The festivities were kicked off by a live rendition of “Amazing Grace” on saxophone by Pastor John Murray of the Refreshing Church, followed by Defender Network board member Jodie Jiles offering a word of prayer, along with his traditional “dad jokes.”

Sonceria “Sonny” Messiah Jiles, publisher and CEO of the Defender Network, listed three reasons for the event: building a stronger relationship with the attendees to expand coverage of the faith community, showcasing the Defender digital products and introducing KelseyCare Advantage Medicare program and how the community can benefit.

“We understand and value the importance of the Black Church,” said Messiah Jiles. “It’s a cornerstone in our community. We know that there is value there, and we want to show the community and help you in telling your story.”

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Sonny Messiah Jiles (Houston Defender), John Fields (Community Tabernacle Church) Deborah Fields (Community Tabernacle Church) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Chef Mark Holley hands out deserts to guests who attended the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Davis Street Restaurant hosted The Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Alexis White (Kelsey Seybold), Nan Brewer (Kelsey Seybold), Paula Smith (Kelsey Seybold)attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Clyde Jiles (Houston Defender)assists with surveys during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Kelsey Seybold gift bags for those who attended the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Lloyd Wiles (Kelsey Seybold), Brian Ventre (Kelsey Seybold), Franco Minor (Kelsey Seybold) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Jodie L. Jiles (Houston Defender) talks with Harvey Clemons (Pleasant Hill Baptist Church) during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Frank Wilson (Liberation Church), Abdul Aleem Ansari Muhammad and Aswad Walker (Houston Defender) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Ed Jones (Trinity United Methodist Church), Wendi Turner (Hope Over Hurt) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Karl Minor (The Church of Grace Fellowship) and Justin Williams (The Fort Bend Church) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: John Murray (The Refreshing Church), Shurronda Murray (The Refreshing Church) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Tiffany Chandler (St. John’s United Methodist Downtown) talks with Dr. Michael Bowie (SBC21) during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: James Dixon (The Community of Faith) shares a laugh during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Lloyd Wiles (Kelsey Seybold) speaks about Kelsey and community health during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Brian Ventre (Kelsey Seybold), Ann Cook speaks during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Tiffany Chandler (St. John’s United Methodist Church) attends the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Karl Minor (The Church of Grace Fellowship) and Wendi Turner (Hope Over Hurt) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: DZ Cofield (Good Hope MBC) talks with Abdul Haleem Muhammad during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Howard Watson (Antioch Church of Christ) attends the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Abdul Haleem Muhammad talks during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Courtney Jones (Shrine of the Black Madonna) and Aswad Walker (Houston Defender) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Lily Ferrell (Windsor Village Church Family), Dr. Olethia Chisolm (Kelsey Seybold) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Sonny Messiah Jiles (Houston Defender), Dr. Abdul Muhammad, DZ Cofield (Good Hope MBC), Jodie L. Jiles (Houston Defender) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Rick Nance (St. John’s Downtown) talks with Jodie L. Jiles (Houston Defender) during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Dr. Olethia Chisolm (Kelsey Seybold) talks with Sonny Messiah Jiles (Houston Defender) during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Carlos Mendoza (Kelsey Seybold), Paula Smith (Kelsey Seybold), Ryan Butterfield (Kelsey Seybold) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Dr. Michael Bowie (SBC21), Sonny Messiah Jiles (Houston Defender), Rick Nance (St. John’s Downtown) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Jodie B. Jiles (Houston Defender) attends the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Karl Minor (The Church of Grace Fellowship) and Wendi Turner (Hope Over Hurt) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Sonny Messiah Jiles (Houston Defender), John Fields (Community Tabernacle Church) Deborah Fields (Community Tabernacle Church) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Ryan Butterfield (Kelsey Seybold), Paula Smith (Kelsey Seybold), Carlos Mendoza (Kelsey Seybold), Lloyd Wiles (Keylsey Seybold), Paige Durham (Kelsey Seybold) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: John Murray (The Refreshing Church), Shurronda Murray (The Refreshing Church) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: DZ Cofield (Good Hope MBC), Sonny Messiah Jiles (Houston Defender), Howard Watson (Antioch Church of Christ) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: John Murray (The Refreshing Church), Lily Ferrell (Windsor Village Church Family) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Marilyn White (Trinity East UMC), Lily Ferrell (Windsor Village Church Family), Dr. Michael Bowie (SBC21), Tiffany Chandler (St. John’s United Methodist Downtown) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Shurronda Murray (The Refreshing Church) talks with Sonny Messiah Jiles (Houston Defender) during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Lonnie Johnson Jr. (),attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Deborah Fields (Community Tabernacle Church) attends the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Stanley Davis (Our Faith Fellowship Church) and Aswad Walker (Houston Defender) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Jamail Johnson (The Word Church) and Bishop Leroy Woodard (City Cathedral Church) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Abdul Haleem Muhammad, DZ Cofield (Good Hope MBC) and Abdul Aleem Ansari Muhammad attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Deborah Fields (Community Tabernacle Church) attends the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: James Dixon (The Community of Faith) speaks about the impact of the Houston Defender in the community during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Dr. Olethia Chisolm (Kelsey Seybold) speaks during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Karl Minor (The Church of Grace Fellowship) listens during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Dr. George Adesina (Kelsey Seybold) speaks about health in the community during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Brian Ventre (Kelsey Seybold), Ann Cook (Kelsey Seybold), Sonny Messiah Jiles (Houston Defender), Eric Wilson Sr. (Spring Antioch Baptist Church) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Alexander Johnson (Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church) and George Anderson (The Fountain of Praise) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Dr. George Adesina (Kelsey Seybold) speaks about health in the community during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Chef Mark Holley (Davis St. Restaurant) speaks during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Sonny Messiah Jiles (Houston Defender) speaks during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Frank Wilson (Liberation Church) attends the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: John Murray (The Refreshing Church), Shurronda Murray plays saxophone during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Paula Smith (Kelsey Seybold) and Troy Tucker (Kelsey Seybold) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Karl Minor (The Church of Grace Fellowship) talks with Laura Onyeneho (Houston Defender) during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Ed Jones (Trinity United Methodist Church), Sonny Messiah Jiles (Houston Defender) attend the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: George Anderson (The Fountain of Praise) talks with Kelsey Seybold employees during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: James Dixon (The Community of Faith) listens during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender) HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Aswad Walker (Houston Defender) speaks during the Houston Defender Faith Leaders Breakfast held at Davis Street on June 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)

Dr. George Adesina, a cardiologist at Kelsey-Seybold, provided the harrowing statistics about Blacks and healthcare, laying out the evidence of the existing healthcare disparities that exist, along with the critical need for Blacks and Latinx persons to access efficient and effective health insurance plans. Adesina really hit a nerve when he shared the statistic that 72% of men would rather do household, “Honey-do” chores than go to the doctor.

“Brothers, I can relate,” Adesine shared. “I’m a Black doctor, and I don’t like going to the doctor.”

His point was that whether Black men want to or not, doctor visits, especially an annual visit, should be standard operating procedure.

“Men, we take better care of our cars than we do our bodies. But going to the doctor is like regular maintenance on your vehicle, to make sure all systems are in working order, and to check to see if anything needs service,” said Adesina to the packed house of faith leaders, which happened to be a good mix of males and females.

Community Central Publisher Aswad Walker presented the Defender’s digital offerings including its Community Central Channel with its focus on the faith community, business community and community organizations, be they social, educational, justice-focused, etc. Walker also highlighted the other online Defender channels, Black Women and Under 40 channels found at the Defender Network’s website (www.DefenderNetwork.com), and the benefits of pastors and their congregations, getting on board.

He went on to outline that Community Central will feature its “Milestones” offerings that allow individuals to share with the online community their successes (graduations, ordinations, promotions), couples’ stories (weddings and anniversaries) and memories (obituaries).

“We know it costs big money for people to place wedding, anniversary and obituary announcements in local papers, so we are offering that service to you and your congregations for free beginning in the fall of 2022,” said Walker of just one of the advantages of individuals visiting and contributing their information to the Defender’s Community Central Channel.

Walker then emphasized the importance of other Defender digital offerings, including the digital version of the weekly paper, the Defender’s e-edition, and its ever-popular Top-5 newsletter which is shared Monday through Saturday with all who sign up for it, free of charge.

Kelsey-Seybold representatives Brian Ventre and Lloyd Wiles also made presentations about the benefits of joining their network.

“I know that your congregation is having a lot of issues in regards to trying to navigate Medicare, and the reason why I’m here is to give some solutions,” said Wiles. “It’s important for us to reach out and to give back to the community that serves us a lot.”

However, it was testimonies from event-attending faith leaders that had the biggest impact, as they shared personal stories of the benefits of joining the KelseyCare Advantage plan.

Dr. D.Z. Cofield, pastor of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, called the gathering of faith leaders a blessing.

“This moment of encouragement is just a blessing. Some of us haven’t seen each other, literally, for the last two and a half years, so it’s just a blessing to be able to come out and do that,” shared Cofield.

Needless to say, a great time was had by all, thanks in large part to the organizing work of Jiles and Emelda Douglas (the Defender’s chief development officer), and the work of the entire Defender staff on hand, including ReShonda Tate (managing editor and publisher of the Black Women Channel), Laura Onyeneho (education reporter and publisher of the Under 40 Channel), Clyde Jiles (strategic alliance manager), Jodie B. Jiles (high school sports editor), Jimmie Aggison (photographer extraordinaire) and David Wall (videographer).

Photo Gallery by Jimmie Aggison and Video by David Wall