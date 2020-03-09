Derrick Mitchell resigns from TSU Board

Developing:

Texas Southern University board member Derrick Mitchell abruptly resigned today. Read his statement below:

This morning I delivered my letter of resignation from the Board of Regents of Texas Southern University to Governor Greg Abbott. The decision was a difficult one, but necessary. Over the past few months, I have found myself at several crossroads which forced me to either make decisions which were popular to a certain group or to do the right thing. I chose the path of resistance and stood alone in defense of what was right. My heart is full of fond memories of the work that was accomplished on behalf of the students of Texas Southern University and my conscience is clear.

Texas Southern University has had my full commitment as a board member for five years and I am confident my efforts were not in vain. The good news is, my exit gives the Governor an opportunity to honor the students’, alumni and Houston community’s request to appoint regents who are undergraduate alumni and have the University’s best interest. I encourage you all to press forward and work toward greatness for TSU.

I wish the Tiger family well.

In Service,

Derrick Mitchell