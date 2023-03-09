Discovery Green’s Spring Break returns with an exciting array of educational, interactive activities daily from Monday, March 13 to Friday, March 17. Celebrate Spring Break week with Houston’s only outdoor roller-skating rink, Girlstart hands on STEM activities, Mad Science demonstrations, cultural performances, “Black Panther” movie character appearances, “Jurassic Park World Dominion” movie with Jurassic Extreme Houston dinosaurs, and more! Skating fees apply, while activities are FREE and open to the public.

Discovery Green’s Spring Break presented by EOG Resources, gives Houstonians a free line-up of programming that is not only educational but packed with excitement.

Mon., March 13 – Fri., March 17

9–11 a.m.: Special Needs Skaters Roller Rink: Non-motorized wheelchairs are always allowed on the rink, but Special Skaters Days gives those with special needs the opportunity to enjoy the rink with a smaller crowd and their families right by their side. Best of all – special skaters skate or roll for free! Skate guardians and family members will need to purchase a ticket. Ticket booth opens at 8:30am.

11 a.m.–11 p.m.: The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green – Skate and roll to your heart’s delight with these extended spring break hours. Tickets are $12 plus tax and include skate rental. Visit www.discoverygreen.com/therink to purchase tickets.

11 a.m.–4 p.m.: EOG Resources Activities & Giveaways – Spring Break sponsors will be on site with hands-on activities and giveaways such as books, tote bags and children’s or young adult books about energy, oil and natural gas.

11 a.m.–12 p.m.: DaCamera Dinky Drums Workshop ¬– Drummer and educator Sam Dinkins III presents a free drumming workshop for people of all ages. Originally from Brooklyn, NY, Dinkins is an accomplished performer and producer. This workshop is presented in partnership with DACAMERA.

12–4 p.m.: Girlstart STEM – Girlstart guides visitors through fun and engaging hands-on activities designed to bring to life concepts in science, technology, engineering and math. School’s out, but brains are turned on!

12–12:45 p.m.: Mad Science Demonstration – Spin, Pop, Boom! Discover how much fun we can have with the fundamentals of physics and chemistry. Watch as we create our very own bungee jump and a spinning platform. Help us call out the Genie from its bottle and create beautiful music with a fiery reaction. Our foam factory is a must see.

1–1:30 p.m.: Storytime with Costumed Characters – Enjoy a reading of a favorite book, then meet the characters in real life!

4–7 p.m.: DJ Mohawk Steve at The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green – Get ready to roll at this party on wheels with music provided by DJ Mohawk Steve. Tickets are $12 plus tax and include skate rentals.

Tues., March 14 and Wed., March 15

12–4 p.m.: Collab-lab – As the leading resource for early childhood education, Collaborative for Children is committed to shaping bold, innovative approaches that improve the learning opportunities for children in the first five years of life. Their mobile classroom brings critical, future-focused early childhood education directly to the community at no cost and will be onsite to support preschool-aged children and their families.

Thurs., March 16

12–2 p.m.: Jurassic Extreme Houston Dinosaurs – Take a photo with some cool, realistic looking dinosaurs provided by Jurassic Extreme Houston before the Bank of America Screen on the Green movie!

Anheuser-Busch Stage Performances and Movies: 1:30–4pm

Monday: REEL Abilities Performers – Enjoy rap performances and live music from rapper Travis, piano/guitar duo Cesar & Miriam Tello, instrumentalists Cosmic Cats Duo and more!

Tuesday: Performances by Nueva Luna Ballet Folklorico, J Dance Company, Whitesburg Baptist Church High School Choir – Huntsville, Alabama and more!

Wednesday: Cultural performances by Lee’s Golden Dragon, Dance of Asian America and more.

Thursday: Bank of America’s Screen on the Green: Jurassic World: Dominion – Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, Biosyn operatives attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood, while Dr Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects.

Friday: Bank of America’s Screen on the Green: “Black Panther” – T’Challa, heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a challenger from his country’s past.