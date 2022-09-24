Next month, the Foundation for Black Heritage & Culture (FBHC) will open its doors to the greater Houston community to “Re-Discover Our Own Backyard” at the 6th Annual Houston Black Heritage Festival (presented by title sponsor Southeast Management District). The two-day celebration will take place at Emancipation Park on October 8th and 9th from 4 PM to 10 PM. Grammy-nominated R&B singer Eric Benet will headline the festival’s main stage.

After enduring a long break thanks to the pandemic, the festival returns with a multi-day series to promote African-American culture through live music and dance performances, visual arts, a fashion showcase, on-site health and wellness promotions, and a variety of delicious cuisines, beverages, and treats. In addition to the confirmed headliner, the festival will feature local performances and appearances from R&B recording artist Elle Varner, DJ Elevated, Keyun & the Zydeco Masters, and Ruben Moreno & the Zydeco Re-Volution.

With an average attendance of over 5,000 patrons annually, the Houston Black Heritage Festival attracts a diversified audience from all around for the celebrity headline performances, prize giveaways, and the festival marketplace with over 55 exhibitors from across the U.S. Proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit foundation’s many year-round programs, including a weekly community food distribution program (in partnership with the Houston Food Bank), scholarships for first-generation college students, and more.

Official sponsors for the 6th Annual Houston Festival are Southeast Management District, Houston Arts Alliance, City of Houston, HEB, University of Houston’s Tilman J Fertitta Family College of Medicine, Houston Area Urban League, Houston Forward Times, The Principle Partnering Gorup, LLC, Feed The Children, Office Depot, Staples and Kroger. Tickets for this year’s festival go on sale now. To purchase tickets or to learn more about the festival, please visit the official website at www.HoustonBlackHeritageFest.com.

