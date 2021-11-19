It’s a matter of public safety.

That’s why the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has launched a major recruitment campaign aimed at increasing the pool of potential candidates for officers—including Patrol deputies, detention officers, and 9-1-1 dispatchers.

Sheriff Eric Fagan announced that the Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications to fill several positions over the next few months. In addition, hiring events have been held, with more on the way. He says robust recruiting is important to help meet the public safety demands of a booming Fort Bend County.

“While we’re fortunate to have applicants interested in sworn peace officer positions, our biggest needs are in Detention and Telecommunications,” said Sheriff Fagan. “Our needs are growing with the county, and we need to keep up by recruiting qualified candidates with a passion to protect and serve.”

The theme of this year’s recruitment campaign is, “Keep Fort Bend Safe,” which reflects the Sheriff’s Office mission “to protect the lives, property, and rights of all people in this county.” The campaign will include social and earned media engagement, advertising, and community outreach through colleges and universities, and local organizations and businesses.

The Sheriff’s Office will host a Hiring Expo this Friday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, located at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle, Richmond, Texas 77469. Interested applicants must register for onsite testing via this QR code:

To learn more about upcoming hiring events and career opportunities at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, please visit www.fbcsheriff.org and click on Careers, or visit www.fortbendcounty.jobs. You may also email fbcsohr@fortbendcountytx.gov, call 281-238-1586, or visit Facebook.com/FortBendCountySheriffsOffice.