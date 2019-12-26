Here’s your Texas 2020 March primary ballot

Texas will hold its 2020 primary elections March 3 — it’s one of 14 states to participate in Super Tuesday — and hundreds of candidates across the state have filed to run for public office. Here’s all of the candidates who have filed for the Democratic and Republican primary elections, according to the Secretary of State. Each party will choose its candidate for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission and judicial seats.

Early voting begins Feb. 18. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a primary runoff May 26. Texas is an open-primary state, so voters can decide every two years whether they’d rather help pick the Republican or the Democratic nominees (or hold out and go to third-party conventions).

Of note: Whatever primary you decide to vote in, you can only vote in that same party’s runoff, if a runoff is held. You can also vote for either party’s candidate in the general election.

See who's running for: PresidentU.S. SenateU.S. HouseRailroad CommissionerSupreme Court of TexasTexas Court Of Criminal AppealsState Board Of EducationTexas SenateTexas House

President

Texas is a big prize for Democratic presidential candidates in 2020. That’s because the state has a huge number of delegates — 262 — and it awards most them proportionally, meaning more than one candidate can secure some of them. At least some of the candidates on the ballot will have likely dropped out by primary election day, however, since Texas follows Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina on the primary calendar.

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Michael Bennet D Joseph R. Biden D Michael R. Bloomberg D Cory Booker D Pete Buttigieg D Julián Castro D Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente* D John K. Delaney D Tulsi Gabbard D Amy Klobuchar D Deval Patrick D Bernie Sanders D Tom Steyer D Elizabeth Warren D Robby Wells D Marianne Williamson D Andrew Yang

Republican

CANDIDATES R Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra* R Zoltan G. Istvan R Matthew John Matern R Bob Ely R Donald J. Trump Incumbent R Joe Walsh R Bill Weld

* There are two people who go by the name of Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente on the Texas presidential ballot. The Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente running in the Democratic primary is the son of the Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra running in the Republican primary.

U.S. Senate

There’s a big field of Democrats vying to unseat Republican incumbent John Cornyn, but will any of them be able to generate the hype that Beto O’Rourke did in his 2018 race against Ted Cruz? Cornyn is expected to cruise through his primary. A runoff is likely on the Democratic side.

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Chris Bell D Michael Cooper D Amanda K. Edwards D Jack Daniel Foster Jr. D Annie “Mama” Garcia D Victor Hugo Harris D Mary “MJ” Hegar D Sema Hernandez D D. R. Hunter D Adrian Ocegueda D Cristina Tzinztún Ramirez D Royce West

Republican

CANDIDATES R Virgil Bierschwale R John Anthony Castro R John Cornyn Incumbent R Dwayne Stovall R Mark Yancey

U.S. House

There are competitive races up and down the ballot in the U.S. House in 2020. Democrats could mount serious challenges in as many as seven GOP-held districts. Republicans are hoping to retake two seats flipped by Democrats in 2018. But first there are competitive primaries, including in six districts where the Republican incumbent is retiring.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Hank Gilbert

Republican

CANDIDATES R Johnathan Kyle Davidson R Louie Gohmert Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Elisa Cardnell D Sima Ladjevardian D Travis Olsen

Republican

CANDIDATES R Dan Crenshaw Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 3

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Tanner Do D Sean McCaffity D Lulu Seikaly

Republican

CANDIDATES R Van Taylor Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 4

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Russell Foster

Republican

CANDIDATES R John Ratcliffe Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 5

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Carolyn Salter

Republican

CANDIDATES R Lance Gooden Incumbent R Don Hill

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 6

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Stephen Daniel

Republican

CANDIDATES R Ron Wright Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Lizzie Fletcher Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES R Maria Espinoza R Wesley Hunt R Jim Noteware R Kyle Preston R Laique Rehman R Cindy Siegel

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 8

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Elizabeth Hernandez D Laura Jones

Republican

CANDIDATES R Kevin Brady Incumbent R Melissa Esparza-Mathis R Kirk Osborn

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 9

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Al Green Incumbent D Melissa Wilson

Republican

CANDIDATES R Julián A. Martinez R Jon Menefee R Johnny Teague

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 10

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Pritesh Gandhi D Shannon Hutcheson D Mike Siegel

Republican

CANDIDATES R Michael McCaul Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 11

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Jon Mark Hogg

Republican

CANDIDATES R Gene Barber R Brandon Batch R Jamie Berryhill R J.D. Faircloth R Casey Gray R J. Ross Lacy R Ned Luscombe R August Pfluger R Robert Tucker R Wesley W. Virdell

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 12

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Danny Anderson D Lisa Welch

Republican

CANDIDATES R Kay Granger Incumbent R Chris Putnam

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 13

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Timothy W. Gassaway D Greg Sagan D Gus Trujillo

Republican

CANDIDATES R Catherine “I Swear” Carr R Jamie Culley R Chris Ekstrom R Jason Foglesong R Lee Harvey R Elaine Hays R Richard Herman R Ronny Jackson R Diane Knowlton R Matt McArthur R Mark Neese R Asusena Reséndiz R Vance Snider II R Josh Winegarner R Monique Worthy

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 14

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Sanjanetta Barnes D Adrienne Bell D Eddie Fisher D Robert “Puga” Thomas D Mikal Williams

Republican

CANDIDATES R Joshua Foxworth R Randy Weber Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 15

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Vicente González Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES R Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez R Ryan Krause R Tim Westley

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 16

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Veronica Escobar Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES R Anthony Aguero R Jaime Arriola Jr. R Patrick Hernandez-Cigarruista R Irene Armendariz-Jackson R Blanca Ortiz Trout R Sam Williams

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 17

Democrat

CANDIDATES D William Foster III D David Anthony Jaramillo D Richard Kennedy

Republican

CANDIDATES R Ahmad Adnan R Scott Bland R George W. Hindman R Todd Kent R Laurie Godfrey McReynolds R Jeff Oppenheim R Kristen Alamo Rowin R David Saucedo R Pete Sessions R Trent Sutton R Renee Swann R Elianor Vessali

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 18

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Michael Allen D Donovan Boson D Jerry Ford Sr. D Sheila Jackson Lee Incumbent D Stevens Orozco D Bimal Patel

Republican

CANDIDATES R Robert M. Cadena R Wendell Champion R Nellie “Truly” Heiskell R T.C. Manning R Nathan J. Milliron R Ava Reynero Pate

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 19

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Tom Watson

Republican

CANDIDATES R Jodey C. Arrington Incumbent R Vance W. Boyd

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 20

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Joaquin Castro Incumbent D Rob Hostetler D Justin Lecea

Republican

CANDIDATES R Gary Allen R Dominick Dina R Mauro Garza R Anita Kegley R Tammy K. Orta

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 21

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Wendy R. Davis D Jennie Lou Leeder

Republican

CANDIDATES R Chip Roy Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 22

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Chris Fernandez D Sri Preston Kulkarni D Nyanza Davis Moore D Carmine Petricco III D Derrick A. Reed

Republican

CANDIDATES R Pierce Bush R Jon Camarillo R Douglas Haggard R Aaron Hermes R Greg Hill R Matt Hinton R Dan Mathews R Diana Miller R Troy Nehls R Brandon T. Penko R Shandon Phan R Bangar Reddy R Howard Steele R Kathaleen Wall R Joe Walz

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 23

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Rosalinda “Rosey” Ramos Abuabara D Jaime Escuder D Gina Ortiz Jones D Ricardo R. Madrid D Efrain V. Valdez

Republican

CANDIDATES R Alma Arredondo-Lynch R Darwin Boedeker R Alía Ureste R Tony Gonzales R Cecil B. “Burt” Jones R Jeff McFarlin R Raul Reyes R Sharon Breckenridge Thomas R Ben Van Winkle

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 24

Democrat

CANDIDATES D John Biggan D Richard Fleming D Crystal Fletcher D Jan McDowell D Kim Olson D Candace Valenzuela D Sam Vega

Republican

CANDIDATES R Sunny Chaparala R David Fegan R Jeron Liverman R Desi Maes R Beth Van Duyne

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 25

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Julie Oliver D Heidi Sloan

Republican

CANDIDATES R Keith Neuendorff R Roger Williams Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 26

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Neil Durrance D Carol H. Iannuzzi D Mat Pruneda

Republican

CANDIDATES R Michael Armstrong R Michael C. Burgess Incumbent R Jason Mrochek R Jack Wyman

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 27

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente D Charlie Jackson

Republican

CANDIDATES R Michael Cloud Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 28

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Jessica Cisneros D Henry Cuellar Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES R Sandra Whitten

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 29

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Sylvia Garcia Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES R Robert Schafranek R Jaimy Z. Blanco

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 30

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Hasani Burton D Barbara Mallory Caraway D Shenita “Shae” Cleveland D Eddie Bernice Johnson Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES R Tre Pennie

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 31

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Michael Edward Grimes D Eric Hanke D Donna Imam D Dan Janjigian D Christine Eady Mann D Tammy Young

Republican

CANDIDATES R John Carter Incumbent R Abhiram Garapati R Christopher Wall R Mike Williams

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 32

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Colin Allred Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES R Genevieve Collins R Jon Hollis R Floyd McLendon R Mark Sackett R Jeff Tokar

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 33

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Sean Paul Segura D Marc Veasey Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES R Fabian Cordova Vasquez

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 34

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Osbert Rodriguez Haro III D Filemon B. Vela Incumbent D Diego Zavala

Republican

CANDIDATES R Rey González R Rod Lingsch

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 35

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Rafael Alcoser III D Lloyd Doggett Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES R “Guillermo” William Hayward R Nick Moutos R Jenny Garcia Sharon

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 36

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Rashad Lewis

Republican

CANDIDATES R Brian Babin Incumbent R RJ Boatman

Railroad Commissioner

In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry, making it a hugely important elected board in the state. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election in 2020.

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo D Chrysta Castañeda D Kelly Stone D Mark Watson

Republican

CANDIDATES R Ryan Sitton Incumbent R James “Jim” Wright

Supreme Court of Texas

Four of the nine seats on the Supreme Court are up for election in 2020. Justices are elected statewide, and Republicans currently hold all the seats. Democrats have fielded multiple candidates for each seat this year.

SUPREME COURT OF TEXAS PLACE 6

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Kathy Cheng D Larry Praeger

Republican

CANDIDATES R Jane Bland Incumbent

SUPREME COURT OF TEXAS PLACE 7

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Brandy Voss D Staci Williams

Republican

CANDIDATES R Jeff Boyd Incumbent

SUPREME COURT OF TEXAS PLACE 8

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Peter Kelly D Gisela D. Triana

Republican

CANDIDATES R Brett Busby Incumbent

SUPREME COURT OF TEXAS CHIEF JUSTICE

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Amy Clark Meachum D Gerald Zimmerer

Republican

CANDIDATES R Nathan Hecht Incumbent

Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest criminal court. Members are elected statewide and are currently all Republican.

TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 3

Democrat

CANDIDATES D William Pieratt Demond D Elizabeth Davis Frizell D Dan Wood

Republican

CANDIDATES R Gina Parker R Bert Richardson Incumbent

TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 4

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Tina Clinton D Steven Miears

Republican

CANDIDATES R Kevin Patrick Yeary Incumbent

TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 9

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Brandon Birmingham

Republican

CANDIDATES R David Newell Incumbent

State Board Of Education

There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education. Ten are held by Republicans, and five are held by Democrats. Four Republicans are not running for reelection, meaning a shake-up on the board is certain no matter which party prevails in each of the eight seats up for election.

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 1

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Georgina Pérez Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES R Jennifer Ivey

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 4

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Larry McKinzie

Note: According to the Secretary of State’s website, the above candidate filed for the democratic primary for this seat. However, the seat is not up for election until 2022. We will update when we receive a clarification from the Texas Democratic Party.

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 5

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Rebecca Bell-Metereau D Letti Bresnahan

Republican

CANDIDATES R Inga Cotton R Robert Morrow R Lani Popp

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 6

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Debra Kerner D Kimberly McLeod D Michelle Palmer

Republican

CANDIDATES R Will Hickman

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 8

Republican

CANDIDATES R Audrey Young

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 9

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Brenda Davis

Republican

CANDIDATES R Keven M. Ellis Incumbent

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 10

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Marsha Burnett-Webster D Stephen Wyman

Republican

CANDIDATES R Tom Maynard Incumbent

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 14

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Greg Alvord

Republican

CANDIDATES R Maria Y. Berry R Sue Melton-Malone Incumbent

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 15

Democrat

CANDIDATES D John Betancourt

Republican

CANDIDATES R Jay Johnson

Texas Senate

There are only a few competitive races in the Texas Senate in 2020, but the ones that are in play are hugely important. In the primary, state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., the Democrat most likely to cross party lines in the Senate, faces a challenge from the left. In the general election, Democrats will try to unseat Republican Sen. Pete Flores and eliminate the supermajority that allows Republicans to bring a bill to the floor without Democratic support.

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 1

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Audrey Spanko

Republican

CANDIDATES R Bryan Hughes Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 4

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Jay Stittleburg

Republican

CANDIDATES R Brandon Creighton Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 6

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Carol Alvarado Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 11

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Susan Criss D Margarita Ruiz Johnson

Republican

CANDIDATES R Larry Taylor Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 12

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Randy Daniels D Shadi Zitoon

Republican

CANDIDATES R Jane Nelson Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 13

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Richard R. Andrews D Borris L. Miles Incumbent D Melissa Morris

Republican

CANDIDATES R William J. Booher R Milinda Morris

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 18

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Michael Antalan

Republican

CANDIDATES R Lois W. Kolkhorst Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 19

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Roland Gutierrez D Freddy Ramirez D Xochil Peña Rodriguez D Belinda Shvetz

Republican

CANDIDATES R Peter P. “Pete” Flores Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 20

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES R Judy Cutright

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 21

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Judith Zaffirini Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES R Frank Pomeroy

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 22

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Robert Vick

Republican

CANDIDATES R Brian Birdwell Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 24

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Clayton Tucker

Republican

CANDIDATES R Dawn Buckingham Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 26

Democrat

CANDIDATES D José Menéndez Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 27

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Sara Stapleton Barrera D Ruben Cortez D Eddie Lucio Jr. Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES R Vanessa Tijerina

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 28

Republican

CANDIDATES R Charles Perry Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 29

Democrat

CANDIDATES D César J. Blanco

Republican

CANDIDATES R Bethany Hatch

Texas House

The race for the Texas House might be the marquee political contest in the state in 2020. Democrats have a chance to gain control of the chamber for the first time since 2001. The primary will be relatively tame, however, with fewer intraparty fights among Republicans.

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 1

Republican

CANDIDATES R Gary VanDeaver Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 2

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Bill Brannon

Republican

CANDIDATES R Dwayne “Doc” Collins R Dan Flynn Incumbent R Bryan Slaton

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 3

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Martin Shupp

Republican

CANDIDATES R Cecil Bell Jr. Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 4

Republican

CANDIDATES R Keith Bell Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 5

Democrat

CANDIDATES D LaWyanda Prince

Republican

CANDIDATES R Cole Hefner Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 6

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Julie Gobble

Republican

CANDIDATES R Matt Schaefer Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 7

Republican

CANDIDATES R Jay Dean Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 8

Republican

CANDIDATES R Cody Harris Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 9

Republican

CANDIDATES R Chris Paddie Incumbent R Mark Williams

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 10

Republican

CANDIDATES R Jake Ellzey R Ryan Pitts R Robert “Zack” Rader

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 11

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Alec Johnson

Republican

CANDIDATES R Travis Clardy Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 12

Republican

CANDIDATES R Kyle Kacal Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 13

Republican

CANDIDATES R Ben Leman Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 14

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Janet Dudding D Raza Rahman

Republican

CANDIDATES R John Raney Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 15

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Lorena Perez McGill

Republican

CANDIDATES R Steve Toth Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 16

Republican

CANDIDATES R Will Metcalf Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 17

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Madeline Eden

Republican

CANDIDATES R John P. Cyrier Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 18

Republican

CANDIDATES R Ernest Bailes Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 19

Republican

CANDIDATES R James White Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 20

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Jessica Tiedt

Republican

CANDIDATES R Terry M. Wilson Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 21

Republican

CANDIDATES R Dade Phelan Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 22

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Joe Deshotel Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES R Jacorion Randle

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 23

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Jeff Anotonelli

Republican

CANDIDATES R Mayes Middleton Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 24

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Brian J. Rogers

Republican

CANDIDATES R Greg Bonnen Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 25

Democrat

CANDIDATES D Patrick Henry

Republican