Here’s your Texas 2020 March primary ballot

Texas will hold its 2020 primary elections March 3 — it’s one of 14 states to participate in Super Tuesday — and hundreds of candidates across the state have filed to run for public office. Here’s all of the candidates who have filed for the Democratic and Republican primary elections, according to the Secretary of State. Each party will choose its candidate for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission and judicial seats.
Early voting begins Feb. 18. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a primary runoff May 26. Texas is an open-primary state, so voters can decide every two years whether they’d rather help pick the Republican or the Democratic nominees (or hold out and go to third-party conventions).
Of note: Whatever primary you decide to vote in, you can only vote in that same party’s runoff, if a runoff is held. You can also vote for either party’s candidate in the general election.
President
Texas is a big prize for Democratic presidential candidates in 2020. That’s because the state has a huge number of delegates — 262 — and it awards most them proportionally, meaning more than one candidate can secure some of them. At least some of the candidates on the ballot will have likely dropped out by primary election day, however, since Texas follows Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina on the primary calendar.
Democrat
Michael Bennet
Joseph R. Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg
Cory Booker
Pete Buttigieg
Julián Castro
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente*
John K. Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Robby Wells
Marianne Williamson
Andrew Yang
Republican
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra*
Zoltan G. Istvan
Matthew John Matern
Bob Ely
Donald J. Trump Incumbent
Joe Walsh
Bill Weld
* There are two people who go by the name of Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente on the Texas presidential ballot. The Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente running in the Democratic primary is the son of the Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra running in the Republican primary.
U.S. Senate
There’s a big field of Democrats vying to unseat Republican incumbent John Cornyn, but will any of them be able to generate the hype that Beto O’Rourke did in his 2018 race against Ted Cruz? Cornyn is expected to cruise through his primary. A runoff is likely on the Democratic side.
Democrat
Chris Bell
Michael Cooper
Amanda K. Edwards
Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
Annie “Mama” Garcia
Victor Hugo Harris
Mary “MJ” Hegar
Sema Hernandez
D. R. Hunter
Adrian Ocegueda
Cristina Tzinztún Ramirez
Royce West
Republican
Virgil Bierschwale
John Anthony Castro
John Cornyn Incumbent
Dwayne Stovall
Mark Yancey
U.S. House
There are competitive races up and down the ballot in the U.S. House in 2020. Democrats could mount serious challenges in as many as seven GOP-held districts. Republicans are hoping to retake two seats flipped by Democrats in 2018. But first there are competitive primaries, including in six districts where the Republican incumbent is retiring.
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1
Democrat
Hank Gilbert
Republican
Johnathan Kyle Davidson
R
Louie Gohmert Incumbent
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2
Democrat
Elisa Cardnell
Sima Ladjevardian
Travis Olsen
Republican
Dan Crenshaw Incumbent
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 3
Democrat
Tanner Do
Sean McCaffity
Lulu Seikaly
Republican
Van Taylor Incumbent
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 4
Democrat
Russell Foster
Republican
John Ratcliffe Incumbent
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 5
Democrat
Carolyn Salter
Republican
Lance Gooden Incumbent
Don Hill
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 6
Democrat
Stephen Daniel
Republican
Ron Wright Incumbent
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7
Democrat
Lizzie Fletcher Incumbent
Republican
Maria Espinoza
Wesley Hunt
Jim Noteware
Kyle Preston
Laique Rehman
Cindy Siegel
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 8
Democrat
Elizabeth Hernandez
Laura Jones
Republican
Kevin Brady Incumbent
Melissa Esparza-Mathis
Kirk Osborn
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 9
Democrat
Al Green Incumbent
Melissa Wilson
Republican
Julián A. Martinez
Jon Menefee
Johnny Teague
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 10
Democrat
Pritesh Gandhi
Shannon Hutcheson
Mike Siegel
Republican
Michael McCaul Incumbent
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 11
Democrat
Jon Mark Hogg
Republican
Gene Barber
Brandon Batch
Jamie Berryhill
J.D. Faircloth
Casey Gray
J. Ross Lacy
Ned Luscombe
August Pfluger
Robert Tucker
Wesley W. Virdell
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 12
Democrat
Danny Anderson
Lisa Welch
Republican
Kay Granger Incumbent
Chris Putnam
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 13
Democrat
Timothy W. Gassaway
Greg Sagan
Gus Trujillo
Republican
Catherine “I Swear” Carr
Jamie Culley
Chris Ekstrom
Jason Foglesong
Lee Harvey
Elaine Hays
Richard Herman
Ronny Jackson
Diane Knowlton
Matt McArthur
Mark Neese
Asusena Reséndiz
Vance Snider II
Josh Winegarner
Monique Worthy
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 14
Democrat
Sanjanetta Barnes
Adrienne Bell
Eddie Fisher
Robert “Puga” Thomas
Mikal Williams
Republican
Joshua Foxworth
Randy Weber Incumbent
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 15
Democrat
Vicente González Incumbent
Republican
Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez
Ryan Krause
Tim Westley
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 16
Democrat
Veronica Escobar Incumbent
Republican
Anthony Aguero
Jaime Arriola Jr.
Patrick Hernandez-Cigarruista
Irene Armendariz-Jackson
Blanca Ortiz Trout
Sam Williams
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 17
Democrat
William Foster III
David Anthony Jaramillo
Richard Kennedy
Republican
Ahmad Adnan
Scott Bland
George W. Hindman
Todd Kent
Laurie Godfrey McReynolds
Jeff Oppenheim
Kristen Alamo Rowin
David Saucedo
Pete Sessions
Trent Sutton
Renee Swann
Elianor Vessali
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 18
Democrat
Michael Allen
Donovan Boson
Jerry Ford Sr.
Sheila Jackson Lee Incumbent
Stevens Orozco
Bimal Patel
Republican
Robert M. Cadena
Wendell Champion
Nellie “Truly” Heiskell
T.C. Manning
Nathan J. Milliron
Ava Reynero Pate
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 19
Democrat
Tom Watson
Republican
Jodey C. Arrington Incumbent
Vance W. Boyd
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 20
Democrat
Joaquin Castro Incumbent
Rob Hostetler
Justin Lecea
Republican
Gary Allen
Dominick Dina
Mauro Garza
Anita Kegley
Tammy K. Orta
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 21
Democrat
Wendy R. Davis
Jennie Lou Leeder
Republican
Chip Roy Incumbent
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 22
Democrat
Chris Fernandez
Sri Preston Kulkarni
Nyanza Davis Moore
Carmine Petricco III
Derrick A. Reed
Republican
Pierce Bush
Jon Camarillo
Douglas Haggard
Aaron Hermes
Greg Hill
Matt Hinton
Dan Mathews
Diana Miller
Troy Nehls
Brandon T. Penko
Shandon Phan
Bangar Reddy
Howard Steele
Kathaleen Wall
Joe Walz
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 23
Democrat
Rosalinda “Rosey” Ramos Abuabara
Jaime Escuder
Gina Ortiz Jones
Ricardo R. Madrid
Efrain V. Valdez
Republican
Alma Arredondo-Lynch
Darwin Boedeker
Alía Ureste
Tony Gonzales
Cecil B. “Burt” Jones
Jeff McFarlin
Raul Reyes
Sharon Breckenridge Thomas
Ben Van Winkle
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 24
Democrat
John Biggan
Richard Fleming
Crystal Fletcher
Jan McDowell
Kim Olson
Candace Valenzuela
Sam Vega
Republican
Sunny Chaparala
David Fegan
Jeron Liverman
Desi Maes
Beth Van Duyne
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 25
Democrat
Julie Oliver
Heidi Sloan
Republican
Keith Neuendorff
Roger Williams Incumbent
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 26
Democrat
Neil Durrance
Carol H. Iannuzzi
Mat Pruneda
Republican
Michael Armstrong
Michael C. Burgess Incumbent
Jason Mrochek
Jack Wyman
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 27
Democrat
Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente
Charlie Jackson
Republican
Michael Cloud Incumbent
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 28
Democrat
Jessica Cisneros
Henry Cuellar Incumbent
Republican
Sandra Whitten
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 29
Democrat
Sylvia Garcia Incumbent
Republican
Robert Schafranek
Jaimy Z. Blanco
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 30
Democrat
Hasani Burton
Barbara Mallory Caraway
Shenita “Shae” Cleveland
Eddie Bernice Johnson Incumbent
Republican
Tre Pennie
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 31
Democrat
Michael Edward Grimes
Eric Hanke
Donna Imam
Dan Janjigian
Christine Eady Mann
Tammy Young
Republican
John Carter Incumbent
Abhiram Garapati
Christopher Wall
Mike Williams
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 32
Democrat
Colin Allred Incumbent
Republican
Genevieve Collins
Jon Hollis
Floyd McLendon
Mark Sackett
Jeff Tokar
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 33
Democrat
Sean Paul Segura
Marc Veasey Incumbent
Republican
Fabian Cordova Vasquez
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 34
Democrat
Osbert Rodriguez Haro III
Filemon B. Vela Incumbent
Diego Zavala
Republican
Rey González
Rod Lingsch
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 35
Democrat
Rafael Alcoser III
Lloyd Doggett Incumbent
Republican
“Guillermo” William Hayward
Nick Moutos
Jenny Garcia Sharon
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 36
Democrat
Rashad Lewis
Republican
Brian Babin Incumbent
RJ Boatman
Railroad Commissioner
In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry, making it a hugely important elected board in the state. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election in 2020.
Democrat
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
Chrysta Castañeda
Kelly Stone
Mark Watson
Republican
Ryan Sitton Incumbent
James “Jim” Wright
Supreme Court of Texas
Four of the nine seats on the Supreme Court are up for election in 2020. Justices are elected statewide, and Republicans currently hold all the seats. Democrats have fielded multiple candidates for each seat this year.
SUPREME COURT OF TEXAS PLACE 6
Democrat
Kathy Cheng
Larry Praeger
Republican
Jane Bland Incumbent
SUPREME COURT OF TEXAS PLACE 7
Democrat
Brandy Voss
Staci Williams
Republican
Jeff Boyd Incumbent
SUPREME COURT OF TEXAS PLACE 8
Democrat
Peter Kelly
Gisela D. Triana
Republican
Brett Busby Incumbent
SUPREME COURT OF TEXAS CHIEF JUSTICE
Democrat
Amy Clark Meachum
Gerald Zimmerer
Republican
Nathan Hecht Incumbent
Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest criminal court. Members are elected statewide and are currently all Republican.
TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 3
Democrat
William Pieratt Demond
Elizabeth Davis Frizell
Dan Wood
Republican
Gina Parker
Bert Richardson Incumbent
TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 4
Democrat
Tina Clinton
Steven Miears
Republican
Kevin Patrick Yeary Incumbent
TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 9
Democrat
Brandon Birmingham
Republican
David Newell Incumbent
State Board Of Education
There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education. Ten are held by Republicans, and five are held by Democrats. Four Republicans are not running for reelection, meaning a shake-up on the board is certain no matter which party prevails in each of the eight seats up for election.
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 1
Democrat
Georgina Pérez Incumbent
Republican
Jennifer Ivey
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 4
Democrat
Larry McKinzie
Note: According to the Secretary of State’s website, the above candidate filed for the democratic primary for this seat. However, the seat is not up for election until 2022. We will update when we receive a clarification from the Texas Democratic Party.
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 5
Democrat
Rebecca Bell-Metereau
Letti Bresnahan
Republican
Inga Cotton
Robert Morrow
Lani Popp
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 6
Democrat
Debra Kerner
Kimberly McLeod
Michelle Palmer
Republican
Will Hickman
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 8
Republican
Audrey Young
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 9
Democrat
Brenda Davis
Republican
Keven M. Ellis Incumbent
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 10
Democrat
Marsha Burnett-Webster
Stephen Wyman
Republican
Tom Maynard Incumbent
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 14
Democrat
Greg Alvord
Republican
Maria Y. Berry
Sue Melton-Malone Incumbent
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 15
Democrat
John Betancourt
Republican
Jay Johnson
Texas Senate
There are only a few competitive races in the Texas Senate in 2020, but the ones that are in play are hugely important. In the primary, state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., the Democrat most likely to cross party lines in the Senate, faces a challenge from the left. In the general election, Democrats will try to unseat Republican Sen. Pete Flores and eliminate the supermajority that allows Republicans to bring a bill to the floor without Democratic support.
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 1
Democrat
Audrey Spanko
Republican
Bryan Hughes Incumbent
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 4
Democrat
Jay Stittleburg
Republican
Brandon Creighton Incumbent
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 6
Democrat
Carol Alvarado Incumbent
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 11
Democrat
Susan Criss
Margarita Ruiz Johnson
Republican
Larry Taylor Incumbent
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 12
Democrat
Randy Daniels
Shadi Zitoon
Republican
Jane Nelson Incumbent
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 13
Democrat
Richard R. Andrews
Borris L. Miles Incumbent
Melissa Morris
Republican
William J. Booher
Milinda Morris
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 18
Democrat
Michael Antalan
Republican
Lois W. Kolkhorst Incumbent
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 19
Democrat
Roland Gutierrez
Freddy Ramirez
Xochil Peña Rodriguez
Belinda Shvetz
Republican
Peter P. “Pete” Flores Incumbent
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 20
Democrat
Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa Incumbent
Republican
Judy Cutright
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 21
Democrat
Judith Zaffirini Incumbent
Republican
Frank Pomeroy
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 22
Democrat
Robert Vick
Republican
Brian Birdwell Incumbent
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 24
Democrat
Clayton Tucker
Republican
Dawn Buckingham Incumbent
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 26
Democrat
José Menéndez Incumbent
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 27
Democrat
Sara Stapleton Barrera
Ruben Cortez
Eddie Lucio Jr. Incumbent
Republican
Vanessa Tijerina
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 28
Republican
Charles Perry Incumbent
TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 29
Democrat
César J. Blanco
Republican
Bethany Hatch
Texas House
The race for the Texas House might be the marquee political contest in the state in 2020. Democrats have a chance to gain control of the chamber for the first time since 2001. The primary will be relatively tame, however, with fewer intraparty fights among Republicans.