Here’s your Texas 2020 March primary ballot

By
Texas Tribune
-

Texas will hold its 2020 primary elections March 3 — it’s one of 14 states to participate in Super Tuesday — and hundreds of candidates across the state have filed to run for public office. Here’s all of the candidates who have filed for the Democratic and Republican primary elections, according to the Secretary of State. Each party will choose its candidate for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission and judicial seats.

Early voting begins Feb. 18. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a primary runoff May 26. Texas is an open-primary state, so voters can decide every two years whether they’d rather help pick the Republican or the Democratic nominees (or hold out and go to third-party conventions).

Of note: Whatever primary you decide to vote in, you can only vote in that same party’s runoff, if a runoff is held. You can also vote for either party’s candidate in the general election.

Welcome to The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit and nonpartisan news organization dedicated to helping you navigate Texas policy and politics — including the 2020 elections.

President

Texas is a big prize for Democratic presidential candidates in 2020. That’s because the state has a huge number of delegates — 262 — and it awards most them proportionally, meaning more than one candidate can secure some of them. At least some of the candidates on the ballot will have likely dropped out by primary election day, however, since Texas follows Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina on the primary calendar.

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DMichael Bennet
DJoseph R. Biden
DMichael R. Bloomberg
DCory Booker
DPete Buttigieg
DJulián Castro
DRoque “Rocky” De La Fuente*
DJohn K. Delaney
DTulsi Gabbard
DAmy Klobuchar
DDeval Patrick
DBernie Sanders
DTom Steyer
DElizabeth Warren
DRobby Wells
DMarianne Williamson
DAndrew Yang

Republican

CANDIDATES
RRoque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra*
RZoltan G. Istvan
RMatthew John Matern
RBob Ely
RDonald J. Trump Incumbent
RJoe Walsh
RBill Weld

* There are two people who go by the name of Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente on the Texas presidential ballot. The Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente running in the Democratic primary is the son of the Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra running in the Republican primary.

U.S. Senate

There’s a big field of Democrats vying to unseat Republican incumbent John Cornyn, but will any of them be able to generate the hype that Beto O’Rourke did in his 2018 race against Ted Cruz? Cornyn is expected to cruise through his primary. A runoff is likely on the Democratic side.

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DChris Bell
DMichael Cooper
DAmanda K. Edwards
DJack Daniel Foster Jr.
DAnnie “Mama” Garcia
DVictor Hugo Harris
DMary “MJ” Hegar
DSema Hernandez
DD. R. Hunter
DAdrian Ocegueda
DCristina Tzinztún Ramirez
DRoyce West

Republican

CANDIDATES
RVirgil Bierschwale
RJohn Anthony Castro
RJohn Cornyn Incumbent
RDwayne Stovall
RMark Yancey

U.S. House

There are competitive races up and down the ballot in the U.S. House in 2020. Democrats could mount serious challenges in as many as seven GOP-held districts. Republicans are hoping to retake two seats flipped by Democrats in 2018. But first there are competitive primaries, including in six districts where the Republican incumbent is retiring.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DHank Gilbert

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJohnathan Kyle Davidson
RLouie Gohmert Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DElisa Cardnell
DSima Ladjevardian
DTravis Olsen

Republican

CANDIDATES
RDan Crenshaw Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 3

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DTanner Do
DSean McCaffity
DLulu Seikaly

Republican

CANDIDATES
RVan Taylor Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 4

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DRussell Foster

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJohn Ratcliffe Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 5

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DCarolyn Salter

Republican

CANDIDATES
RLance Gooden Incumbent
RDon Hill

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 6

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DStephen Daniel

Republican

CANDIDATES
RRon Wright Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DLizzie Fletcher Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES
RMaria Espinoza
RWesley Hunt
RJim Noteware
RKyle Preston
RLaique Rehman
RCindy Siegel

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 8

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DElizabeth Hernandez
DLaura Jones

Republican

CANDIDATES
RKevin Brady Incumbent
RMelissa Esparza-Mathis
RKirk Osborn

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 9

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DAl Green Incumbent
DMelissa Wilson

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJulián A. Martinez
RJon Menefee
RJohnny Teague

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 10

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DPritesh Gandhi
DShannon Hutcheson
DMike Siegel

Republican

CANDIDATES
RMichael McCaul Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 11

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJon Mark Hogg

Republican

CANDIDATES
RGene Barber
RBrandon Batch
RJamie Berryhill
RJ.D. Faircloth
RCasey Gray
RJ. Ross Lacy
RNed Luscombe
RAugust Pfluger
RRobert Tucker
RWesley W. Virdell

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 12

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DDanny Anderson
DLisa Welch

Republican

CANDIDATES
RKay Granger Incumbent
RChris Putnam

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 13

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DTimothy W. Gassaway
DGreg Sagan
DGus Trujillo

Republican

CANDIDATES
RCatherine “I Swear” Carr
RJamie Culley
RChris Ekstrom
RJason Foglesong
RLee Harvey
RElaine Hays
RRichard Herman
RRonny Jackson
RDiane Knowlton
RMatt McArthur
RMark Neese
RAsusena Reséndiz
RVance Snider II
RJosh Winegarner
RMonique Worthy

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 14

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DSanjanetta Barnes
DAdrienne Bell
DEddie Fisher
DRobert “Puga” Thomas
DMikal Williams

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJoshua Foxworth
RRandy Weber Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 15

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DVicente González Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES
RMonica De La Cruz-Hernandez
RRyan Krause
RTim Westley

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 16

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DVeronica Escobar Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES
RAnthony Aguero
RJaime Arriola Jr.
RPatrick Hernandez-Cigarruista
RIrene Armendariz-Jackson
RBlanca Ortiz Trout
RSam Williams

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 17

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DWilliam Foster III
DDavid Anthony Jaramillo
DRichard Kennedy

Republican

CANDIDATES
RAhmad Adnan
RScott Bland
RGeorge W. Hindman
RTodd Kent
RLaurie Godfrey McReynolds
RJeff Oppenheim
RKristen Alamo Rowin
RDavid Saucedo
RPete Sessions
RTrent Sutton
RRenee Swann
RElianor Vessali

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 18

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DMichael Allen
DDonovan Boson
DJerry Ford Sr.
DSheila Jackson Lee Incumbent
DStevens Orozco
DBimal Patel

Republican

CANDIDATES
RRobert M. Cadena
RWendell Champion
RNellie “Truly” Heiskell
RT.C. Manning
RNathan J. Milliron
RAva Reynero Pate

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 19

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DTom Watson

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJodey C. Arrington Incumbent
RVance W. Boyd

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 20

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJoaquin Castro Incumbent
DRob Hostetler
DJustin Lecea

Republican

CANDIDATES
RGary Allen
RDominick Dina
RMauro Garza
RAnita Kegley
RTammy K. Orta

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 21

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DWendy R. Davis
DJennie Lou Leeder

Republican

CANDIDATES
RChip Roy Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 22

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DChris Fernandez
DSri Preston Kulkarni
DNyanza Davis Moore
DCarmine Petricco III
DDerrick A. Reed

Republican

CANDIDATES
RPierce Bush
RJon Camarillo
RDouglas Haggard
RAaron Hermes
RGreg Hill
RMatt Hinton
RDan Mathews
RDiana Miller
RTroy Nehls
RBrandon T. Penko
RShandon Phan
RBangar Reddy
RHoward Steele
RKathaleen Wall
RJoe Walz

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 23

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DRosalinda “Rosey” Ramos Abuabara
DJaime Escuder
DGina Ortiz Jones
DRicardo R. Madrid
DEfrain V. Valdez

Republican

CANDIDATES
RAlma Arredondo-Lynch
RDarwin Boedeker
RAlía Ureste
RTony Gonzales
RCecil B. “Burt” Jones
RJeff McFarlin
RRaul Reyes
RSharon Breckenridge Thomas
RBen Van Winkle

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 24

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJohn Biggan
DRichard Fleming
DCrystal Fletcher
DJan McDowell
DKim Olson
DCandace Valenzuela
DSam Vega

Republican

CANDIDATES
RSunny Chaparala
RDavid Fegan
RJeron Liverman
RDesi Maes
RBeth Van Duyne

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 25

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJulie Oliver
DHeidi Sloan

Republican

CANDIDATES
RKeith Neuendorff
RRoger Williams Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 26

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DNeil Durrance
DCarol H. Iannuzzi
DMat Pruneda

Republican

CANDIDATES
RMichael Armstrong
RMichael C. Burgess Incumbent
RJason Mrochek
RJack Wyman

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 27

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DRicardo “Rick” De La Fuente
DCharlie Jackson

Republican

CANDIDATES
RMichael Cloud Incumbent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 28

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJessica Cisneros
DHenry Cuellar Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES
RSandra Whitten

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 29

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DSylvia Garcia Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES
RRobert Schafranek
RJaimy Z. Blanco

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 30

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DHasani Burton
DBarbara Mallory Caraway
DShenita “Shae” Cleveland
DEddie Bernice Johnson Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES
RTre Pennie

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 31

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DMichael Edward Grimes
DEric Hanke
DDonna Imam
DDan Janjigian
DChristine Eady Mann
DTammy Young

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJohn Carter Incumbent
RAbhiram Garapati
RChristopher Wall
RMike Williams

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 32

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DColin Allred Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES
RGenevieve Collins
RJon Hollis
RFloyd McLendon
RMark Sackett
RJeff Tokar

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 33

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DSean Paul Segura
DMarc Veasey Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES
RFabian Cordova Vasquez

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 34

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DOsbert Rodriguez Haro III
DFilemon B. Vela Incumbent
DDiego Zavala

Republican

CANDIDATES
RRey González
RRod Lingsch

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 35

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DRafael Alcoser III
DLloyd Doggett Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES
R“Guillermo” William Hayward
RNick Moutos
RJenny Garcia Sharon

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 36

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DRashad Lewis

Republican

CANDIDATES
RBrian Babin Incumbent
RRJ Boatman

Railroad Commissioner

In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry, making it a hugely important elected board in the state. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election in 2020.

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DRoberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
DChrysta Castañeda
DKelly Stone
DMark Watson

Republican

CANDIDATES
RRyan Sitton Incumbent
RJames “Jim” Wright

Supreme Court of Texas

Four of the nine seats on the Supreme Court are up for election in 2020. Justices are elected statewide, and Republicans currently hold all the seats. Democrats have fielded multiple candidates for each seat this year.

SUPREME COURT OF TEXAS PLACE 6

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DKathy Cheng
DLarry Praeger

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJane Bland Incumbent

SUPREME COURT OF TEXAS PLACE 7

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DBrandy Voss
DStaci Williams

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJeff Boyd Incumbent

SUPREME COURT OF TEXAS PLACE 8

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DPeter Kelly
DGisela D. Triana

Republican

CANDIDATES
RBrett Busby Incumbent

SUPREME COURT OF TEXAS CHIEF JUSTICE

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DAmy Clark Meachum
DGerald Zimmerer

Republican

CANDIDATES
RNathan Hecht Incumbent

Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest criminal court. Members are elected statewide and are currently all Republican.

TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 3

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DWilliam Pieratt Demond
DElizabeth Davis Frizell
DDan Wood

Republican

CANDIDATES
RGina Parker
RBert Richardson Incumbent

TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 4

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DTina Clinton
DSteven Miears

Republican

CANDIDATES
RKevin Patrick Yeary Incumbent

TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 9

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DBrandon Birmingham

Republican

CANDIDATES
RDavid Newell Incumbent

State Board Of Education

There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education. Ten are held by Republicans, and five are held by Democrats. Four Republicans are not running for reelection, meaning a shake-up on the board is certain no matter which party prevails in each of the eight seats up for election.

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 1

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DGeorgina Pérez Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJennifer Ivey

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 4

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DLarry McKinzie

Note: According to the Secretary of State’s website, the above candidate filed for the democratic primary for this seat. However, the seat is not up for election until 2022. We will update when we receive a clarification from the Texas Democratic Party.

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 5

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DRebecca Bell-Metereau
DLetti Bresnahan

Republican

CANDIDATES
RInga Cotton
RRobert Morrow
RLani Popp

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 6

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DDebra Kerner
DKimberly McLeod
DMichelle Palmer

Republican

CANDIDATES
RWill Hickman

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 8

Republican

CANDIDATES
RAudrey Young

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 9

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DBrenda Davis

Republican

CANDIDATES
RKeven M. Ellis Incumbent

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 10

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DMarsha Burnett-Webster
DStephen Wyman

Republican

CANDIDATES
RTom Maynard Incumbent

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 14

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DGreg Alvord

Republican

CANDIDATES
RMaria Y. Berry
RSue Melton-Malone Incumbent

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 15

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJohn Betancourt

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJay Johnson

Texas Senate

There are only a few competitive races in the Texas Senate in 2020, but the ones that are in play are hugely important. In the primary, state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., the Democrat most likely to cross party lines in the Senate, faces a challenge from the left. In the general election, Democrats will try to unseat Republican Sen. Pete Flores and eliminate the supermajority that allows Republicans to bring a bill to the floor without Democratic support.

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 1

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DAudrey Spanko

Republican

CANDIDATES
RBryan Hughes Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 4

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJay Stittleburg

Republican

CANDIDATES
RBrandon Creighton Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 6

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DCarol Alvarado Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 11

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DSusan Criss
DMargarita Ruiz Johnson

Republican

CANDIDATES
RLarry Taylor Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 12

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DRandy Daniels
DShadi Zitoon

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJane Nelson Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 13

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DRichard R. Andrews
DBorris L. Miles Incumbent
DMelissa Morris

Republican

CANDIDATES
RWilliam J. Booher
RMilinda Morris

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 18

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DMichael Antalan

Republican

CANDIDATES
RLois W. Kolkhorst Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 19

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DRoland Gutierrez
DFreddy Ramirez
DXochil Peña Rodriguez
DBelinda Shvetz

Republican

CANDIDATES
RPeter P. “Pete” Flores Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 20

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJuan “Chuy” Hinojosa Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJudy Cutright

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 21

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJudith Zaffirini Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES
RFrank Pomeroy

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 22

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DRobert Vick

Republican

CANDIDATES
RBrian Birdwell Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 24

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DClayton Tucker

Republican

CANDIDATES
RDawn Buckingham Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 26

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJosé Menéndez Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 27

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DSara Stapleton Barrera
DRuben Cortez
DEddie Lucio Jr. Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES
RVanessa Tijerina

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 28

Republican

CANDIDATES
RCharles Perry Incumbent

TEXAS SENATE DISTRICT 29

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DCésar J. Blanco

Republican

CANDIDATES
RBethany Hatch

Texas House

The race for the Texas House might be the marquee political contest in the state in 2020. Democrats have a chance to gain control of the chamber for the first time since 2001. The primary will be relatively tame, however, with fewer intraparty fights among Republicans.

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 1

Republican

CANDIDATES
RGary VanDeaver Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 2

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DBill Brannon

Republican

CANDIDATES
RDwayne “Doc” Collins
RDan Flynn Incumbent
RBryan Slaton

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 3

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DMartin Shupp

Republican

CANDIDATES
RCecil Bell Jr. Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 4

Republican

CANDIDATES
RKeith Bell Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 5

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DLaWyanda Prince

Republican

CANDIDATES
RCole Hefner Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 6

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJulie Gobble

Republican

CANDIDATES
RMatt Schaefer Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 7

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJay Dean Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 8

Republican

CANDIDATES
RCody Harris Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 9

Republican

CANDIDATES
RChris Paddie Incumbent
RMark Williams

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 10

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJake Ellzey
RRyan Pitts
RRobert “Zack” Rader

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 11

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DAlec Johnson

Republican

CANDIDATES
RTravis Clardy Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 12

Republican

CANDIDATES
RKyle Kacal Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 13

Republican

CANDIDATES
RBen Leman Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 14

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJanet Dudding
DRaza Rahman

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJohn Raney Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 15

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DLorena Perez McGill

Republican

CANDIDATES
RSteve Toth Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 16

Republican

CANDIDATES
RWill Metcalf Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 17

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DMadeline Eden

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJohn P. Cyrier Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 18

Republican

CANDIDATES
RErnest Bailes Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 19

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJames White Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 20

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJessica Tiedt

Republican

CANDIDATES
RTerry M. Wilson Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 21

Republican

CANDIDATES
RDade Phelan Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 22

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJoe Deshotel Incumbent

Republican

CANDIDATES
RJacorion Randle

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 23

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DJeff Anotonelli

Republican

CANDIDATES
RMayes Middleton Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 24

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DBrian J. Rogers

Republican

CANDIDATES
RGreg Bonnen Incumbent

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 25

Democrat

CANDIDATES
DPatrick Henry

Republican

CANDIDATES
RTroy T. Brimage
RRo’Vin Garrett
RRhonda Seth
RMitch Thames
RCody Thane Vasut