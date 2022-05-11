HISD Senior Fest 2022: All-Star bball game, scholarships and more

WHAT:

An all-star basketball game and a player draft day dinner will highlight Senior Fest Week at the Houston Independent School District. HISD student-athletes will showcase their talents to their peers, parents, educators and the community. Fans will see a total of two all-star games with senior boys and senior girls playing rotating eight-minute quarters. HISD will provide four college scholarships to two male and two female student-athletes during the intermissions. The night before the game, coaches will draft their players during the Senior Fest-All-Star Draft Day Dinner. Players will be provided with jerseys and hear from the event’s sponsors.