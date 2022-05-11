HISD Senior Fest 2022: All-Star bball game, scholarships and more

|WHAT:
|An all-star basketball game and a player draft day dinner will highlight Senior Fest Week at the Houston Independent School District. HISD student-athletes will showcase their talents to their peers, parents, educators and the community. Fans will see a total of two all-star games with senior boys and senior girls playing rotating eight-minute quarters. HISD will provide four college scholarships to two male and two female student-athletes during the intermissions. The night before the game, coaches will draft their players during the Senior Fest-All-Star Draft Day Dinner. Players will be provided with jerseys and hear from the event’s sponsors.
|WHO:
|Athletic Director Andre’ Walker, HISD basketball coaches, and senior all-star players
|WHEN& WHERE
|May 14: Senior All-Star Game Day Draft Dinner @ Delmar Fieldhouse, 2020 Mangum Road, 77092 at 6 p.m.
May 15: All-Star Basketball Game @ The Pavilion Arena, 7525 Tidwell Road, 77016 at 4 p.m.