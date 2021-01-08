Houston Health Dept., Astros Foundation partnering to provide COVID-19 vaccinations

The Houston Health Department is partnering with the Astros Foundation to operate Minute Maid Park as a COVID-19 vaccination site on Saturday, January 9.

The site is open only to people who already have appointments scheduled at the health department’s Bayou City Event Center clinic, which will close for an unrelated weekend event.

The health department is contacting people in its appointment queue to inform them of the new location and provide instructions on what to do upon arrival.

People with appointments should arrive no earlier than 15-minutes before their scheduled time to ensure site efficiency and reduce wait times.

Health department vaccine COVID-19 clinics require appointments and people who show up without an appointment will be turned away.

Appointments are filled through the end of January based on the department’s current vaccine allotment. No additional appointments are being made at this time.

Appointments are based on vaccine availability, and current appointments may be adjusted based on the department’s allotment.

“The City of Houston is working around the clock to get the COVID-19 vaccine to the public based on available supply. Unfortunately, we are not in control of the vaccine supply and must schedule local vaccines based on vaccine delivery,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “We are grateful to the Astros Foundation for being a valued partner in the city’s COVID-19 response by providing facilities and resources for testing and vaccinations. Time and time again, Houston Astros leadership prove the organization’s commitment to our community.”

“The Astros remain committed to our community and are happy to partner with the City and its health department to ensure Houstonians in need are receiving the vaccine safely and efficiently,” said Astros Owner and Chairman, Jim Crane. “We look forward to helping Houston recover and are grateful to provide assistance as needed.”

The health department started administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the general public who quality under Phase 1A or Phase 1B of the state’s guidelines on January 2.

As of the morning of January 7, the health department received a total of 13,800 doses of vaccine and administered 8,169 doses at locations including Bayou City Event Center and its Northside, La Nueva Casa de Amigos, Sharpstown and Sunnyside health centers. The department also transferred 1,900 doses to other providers.

The health department will announce additional vaccination opportunities at its health centers, multi-service centers, community locations and via mobile units as supply increases.

Many medical providers offer vaccine based on availability. People who qualify should contact their medical provider or use the Texas Department of State Health Services’ online map to find and call vaccine providers.

Information about COVID-19 vaccines is available on HoustonEmergency.org/covid19.

The health department also operates a COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220 Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call center hours are extended until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.