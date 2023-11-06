For Ulysses Wells, mail has always been more than just a job. It’s about connecting communities, building trust, and ensuring the smooth flow of information and packages. He’s one of those friendly faces that brighten your day when they drop off your mail.

However, in recent times, the simple act of delivering the mail has taken a disturbing turn. The rising trend of assaults and robberies targeting letter carriers has cast a shadow of fear over postal workers like Wells. Once considered a symbol of trust and security in American neighborhoods, they’re now becoming victims themselves.

“I’ve always been passionate about my job,” Wells said. “Being a letter carrier allows you to connect with your community in a unique way. You’re not just delivering mail; you’re delivering a sense of trust and reliability. But recently, that trust has been shaken.”

Wells’ sentiments resonate with countless letter carriers who now find themselves grappling with a sense of vulnerability while delivering mail to residents and businesses in Houston. It’s an alarming situation that poses far-reaching consequences, including stolen mail and harm to the local community.

He recalled an incident last year when he was delivering mail to a neighborhood on his regular route.

“I never thought twice about my safety,” he said. “But that day, as I was approaching a cluster box, there were individuals parked in the blind zone.”

As Wells continued placing mail into the boxes, a job that he had done for the last 15 years suddenly took a turn.

“One of the individuals with a mask walked up and suddenly confronted me, demanding me to give him the key. The next thing, two other people with masks surround me.”

With no immediate help in sight, Ulysses had to rely on his wits and training to defuse the situation.

“I did my best to stay calm, hand over the key I had, and gave them whatever they asked for,” he says. “One of them took my keys, my cell phone, and some mail, and then they went to take things from the mail truck.”

Luckily, the situation didn’t escalate further, and Wells managed to leave unharmed. However, the incident left an indelible mark on him, as he realized that the job had become increasingly dangerous.

In response to this growing threat, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) organized a rally at the North Shepherd Post Office in Houston on Oct. 25, called “Enough is Enough.” The rally served as a platform to raise awareness of these increasing assaults and robberies targeting postal workers in the Houston area.

According to the NALC, these crimes have increased in both frequency and severity, not only in Houston but statewide and nationally. Notably, over 2,000 similar incidents have been reported across the United States, a significant increase from the 700 incidents reported in 2022. Fourteen percent of those crimes resulted in prosecutions or arrests.

At least 25 robberies happened in Houston last year. They’ve also stated that only 14 percent of these crimes result in arrests or prosecutions. This disconcerting statistic leaves many assailants unaccountable for their actions and raises pressing questions about the safety and security of postal workers who play an essential role in delivering mail and packages.

Shawn Boyd, the National Business Agent for the NALC told the Defender that there are three major actions that need to take place to improve the safety of the workers.

“First, we need the postal service to protect us. Secondly, those who commit these crimes should be federally prosecuted,” he said. “Thirdly, we are going into the holiday season, and we need the eyes and ears of our community and law enforcement to look out for us.”

In response to the growing threat, the USPS has unveiled itsProject Safe Delivery Campaign. This campaign is an effort to combat postal crimes, protect postal workers, and enhance security measures for both physical and digital targets. The USPS is also increasing monetary rewards for information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for these crimes.

“As our nation continues to address a sustained crime wave, our targeted focus to crack down on postal crime is progressing,” said Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy in an official statement. “The safety of our letter carriers — and all postal employees — is our top priority. We will continue to work steadfastly with our law enforcement partners to increase the safety of our employees and protect the sanctity of the nation’s mail.”

As for Wells, he is taking things day by day. He is a lot more aware of his surrounding, and hopes that changes will be made as quickly as possible.

“These days I don’t feel safe. I’m still nervous about being approached, he said. “But I still have a job to do and I’m going to do it the best I can.”

