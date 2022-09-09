WHAT: The Plant Bar at Montrose Collective

WHEN: Saturday, September 10, 2022

TIME: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM CDT

WHERE: The Montrose Collective – 888 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006

HOUSTON, TX- The Plant Project Houston is inviting the community to a Free Plant Bar Experience at the Montrose Collective, located at 888 Westheimer, Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 2pm-6pm!

The free family-friendly event, hosted by Texas’ first Black woman-owned plant shop in partnership with the Montrose Collective, offers a cool plant party experience where guests can sip Prosecco and enjoy live music while browsing through a beautiful indoor plant market in heart of Houston’s most culturally electric neighborhood! The event will also feature a Succulent Bar, where guests can mix and match succulents and planting materials to create their own succulent garden!

“This is a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon in one of Houston’s most vibrant neighborhood spaces,” said Bree Clarke, founder of The Plant Project and The Iman Project. “We are excited to partner with Montrose Collective for this first-ever event since we are practically neighbors. Just like Montrose Collective, we are a creative, and GREEN, canvas that celebrates community and the culturally rich energy and inclusiveness of Montrose and we can’t wait to share this experience with the community.”

Saturday’s Plant Bar at Montrose Collective offers a unique way to add more greenery to our space! Clarke and the Plant Project plant shop experts will be at the event to help guests shop for house plants that best fit their lifestyle and space and teach them about what plants need to thrive once they take them home!

Tickets for the free event are not required, but registration is requested to help event organizers prepare. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-plant-bar-x-montrose-collective-tickets-411513517007.

The Plant Project plant shop, founded by Bree Iman Clarke in the Montrose area of Houston in July 2021, is A Place Where Community and Plants Grow. The beautifully curated plant shop brings self-care, inclusion, and a love of plants together in a welcoming environment! Clarke offers expert advice on plant selection and care, nationwide shipping, local pick-up and delivery, and a variety of hands-on and how-to workshops on everything from repotting and flower arranging to diversity and self-care. She also regularly hosts Plant Pop-Ups in the community, like Saturday’s Montrose Collective event, along with Farmers Market events to bring fresh, healthy food options to urban areas and showcase the efforts and products of local farmers, ranchers and artisans.

Clarke, who was given Congressional recognition for The Plant Project as The First Black Woman-Owned Plant Shop in Texas, owns three The Plant Project shops in Houston and Dallas and an inclusive lifestyle brand, called The Iman Project, which focuses nourishing relationships and building a diverse community through style and design workshops.

The Plant Project Houston shop, located at 2031 Buffalo Terrace in Montrose, is open Tuesday – Friday, 12pm-6:00pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm.

For more information on The Plant Project Houston visit www.theimanproject.com/plantproject.