A Third Ward consortium of organizations has received a football field valued at $1.25 million donated by the Houston Texans, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation-NRG Park, and Hellas Construction, Inc., as well as $250,000 from the NFL Grassroots Foundation Grant, and a $200,000 NFL Foundation Matching Grant through the Houston Texans to install a new synthetic sports turf surface at Jack Yates High School Athletic Field.

Rodney Ellis seen here speaking at a Nov. 6, 2018 mural unveiling event in Houston’s Third Ward. Photo by Aswad Walker.

Rodney Ellis, Harris County Commissioner Precinct One, was instrumental in the designation of Yates as the recipient of the field in large part because ofthe school’s historic significance.

Details of the revitalization project were announced recently and featured the Planning Consortium, a strategic alliance that includes Change Happens, Houston Society for Change, 88 C.H.U.M.P., Jack Yates High School National Alumni Association and Harris County Commissioner Precinct One, Rodney Ellis.

According to a statement, “the consortium, which represents community development, education, community engagement, public service and social service organizations anchored in the neighborhood, shares the common goal of creating an athletic field that will offer Yates’ students increased opportunities for sports, recreation, education, and relaxation that contribute to their school experience.”

The grant awarded to the consortium is part of the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program, a partnership of the National Football League Foundation, which provides funding for the Program, the Houston Texans, which supports the program locally, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), which provides technical assistance and manages the

Program.