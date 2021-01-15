Houstonians answer Dr. King’s still relevant question, ‘Where do we go from here?’

With the title of his last book, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left us with a heart-piercing question that this still begs an adequate response: “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?”

The Defender spoke with individuals from various segments of society to get their perspectives on where we go from here as a people.

BUSINESS

In order to truly change, we have to stop denying that there is a problem with systematic racism in the country and start having real conversations. We also need to enact legislation that demands equality for minorities. In order to move forward in business, it’s no longer enough for our community to be the top consumers. We have to circulate the dollars back into our own communities and to support one another. We have to stop thinking of each other as competition and look at each other as partners. If we begin to rebuild that partnership mentality, Black businesses will be stronger than ever before.”

For me, Dr. King’s legacy is about shaping public policy to create a rising tide that moves our community from high-poverty, economic survival cycles to upward-mobility based, economic impact cycles that enable full participation in the American Dream. As a community, and specifically for Black businesses, this basic concept continues to be a stretch goal for most people or business owners. To achieve our goal, we must increase our commitment to support each other economically by increasing the dollars spent in the community and the time each dollar stays within the black community. We have recently seen the impact of our voting power. Our economic power can have 10 times the impact and further strengthen us politically, but it requires a commitment for each of us to educate, empower and enable each other…I am hopeful we will get to the promised land.

I believe we have been shown the desperate need for the community Dr. King spoke about. We are connected to each other in ways we never imagined 350,000 souls lost to Covid-19 bear witness to that. The power of the marginalized unleashed in the Georgia runoffs by Stacey Abrams showed us that. We are capable of great cruelty and breathtaking generosity of spirit. Each day we are faced with the choice of which will guide us. My prayer is that we will choose community and choose to see America as a verb. Regarding where do we go in business, we rebuild. We are not defined by loss. We are defined by courage, tenacity and an irrational optimism that allows us to continually rise above our circumstances. We are warriors. Dr. King saw possibilities where others saw despair. We honor him by staying in the arena and believing in a future we can’t necessarily see today but must believe is possible.

EDUCATION

My initial response to Dr. King’s question, “Where do we go from here: chaos or community,” was a resounding community! Indeed, with the state of politics, race, etc., it seems quite obvious that, for Black people in particular, “community” is the answer. Always has been. However, the question does not ask where should we go from here; it asks, where do we go. If the current state of Black America is any indication, that answer might not be “chaos,” but it is definitely not “community.” Even in the wake of the most extreme injustices perpetrated against Black people in the modern world, we remain very divided on the key components of community. While we seem to rally around specific causes like justice and equality, our differences of perspectives on how said justice and equality must be delivered, on religion, values, ethics, sentiments, even identity render us a non-people, a non-community. The ideological divide is real and we take our differences to heart. If first thing tomorrow morning, we awakened to “justice [rolling] down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream”, we would remain divided on the most important issue, our survival.

RELIGION

We must not only speak truth to power, but additionally we must radically deconstruct the Trumpian brand of authoritarianism that’s revealed the ugly, racist core of our country. We need to accept that what’s wrong with our society is not the product of happenstance, but the result of an intentional and engineered plan to choose and elevate white over right, and it will never be abolished without calling it what it is and systematically deconstructing the principles and practices of white supremacy.

POLITICS

When we look at Dr. King, from “I Have a Dream” to “Where Do We Go from Here,” looking at the Poor People’s Campaign and poverty, those things have not been actualized for Black people in whole… We have to have a reckoning with ourselves about the systems that have been in place since the Civil Rights era that were created to protect and support Black people, but yet we have not actualized the things that we need in terms of policy, going beyond speaking truth to power, but really dismantling these systems… We have some of the largest, bold, Black organizations…but even with Councilmember Greg Travis’ comments… I remember asking some Black organizations, “Y’all need to really key into this.” And they said, “We’ve decided not to get involved.” So, what’s the tipping point of justice?… When it’s time for us to speak, we have no words. We’re impotent… Where do we go from here? We’ve got to start over, because without a paradigm shift, a critical thinking shift…for the next 15years we’ll be having this same conversation.

Racial and social determinants of inequity continue to cause huge disparities regarding access to healthcare, education and jobs. At the moment of his death, Dr. King was strategizing with workers in Memphis, Tennessee, to advocate for fair wages for low-income workers. This is the template that we should continue to use to press forward in the struggle. Dr King turned away from what was popular or politically expedient in his quest for spiritual and moral fulfillment. He urged us to remember to take an inventory and understand the steps that have been taken as well as the progress that we have made year over year. Once this assessment is made, we must define the narrative of what success looks like along with a strategy to achieve even more. As a servant-leader, I pledge to continue to honor the memory of King’s courageous battle for change with consistent action in our communities.

In a discussion about Martin Luther King’s “Chaos and Community,” I am of the firm belief that are three important tenets to a just society: economic equity, racial equity and demilitarization. True justice can only be achieved when there is equitable distribution of power. When the balance is tipped in one direction, chaos ensues. Until there is equity in the housing system, in the health system, education system, banking system and criminal justice system, there will always be a struggle between chaos and community. In chaos, Black institutions and Black elected officials need to hold inequitable systems accountable and form true coalitions that genuinely believe in changing systems for the better. The only way forward is to deconstruct the institutions we have so that there is equitable distribution of power.

Health

What’s been interesting to me is the lack of empathy that I’ve seen when talking to people recently about the death of the young lady (Ashli Babbit) that was shot in the Capitol riots. We’ve been able to visualize and see that over and over. And no one’s really feeling the same type of emotions that we felt with George Floyd. That tells me that we’re almost desensitizing ourselves to actual death, and that’s not what we want to be. As a nation of people, we need to be able to still feel things that we watch that are traumatizing because if not, it then becomes a way of life for us. We have to be cognizant and aware of that as far as our mental health goes. So in order for us to not become a desensitized community, we have to address untreated traumas, we need to talk about how we feel. We’ve got to be still have to be in touch with our feelings and emotions. I also suggest that as we move forward, we decrease the amount of input that comes in, because if we keep watching the news consistently, the riots, the state of the country, it’s just like putting fuel on the fire. In order to stay healthy, we need to minimize the amount of input of the news media that we allow to come into our homes and into our environment.