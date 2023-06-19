Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and marks the day when news of their freedom reached the state of Texas in 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

Saturday afternoon I attended the festivities held at Emancipation Park. Emancipation Park holds a profound significance in Houston’s history. Originally purchased by a group of formerly enslaved Blacks who put their money together to acquire the land, this historic park stands as a symbol of resilience and freedom. Today, it continues to serve as a beacon, embodying the essence of what Juneteenth represents.

Although it was hot, the blazing Texas sun didn’t stop the crowd from swelling. Hundreds poured in with their chairs and umbrellas ready to relax and enjoy the music and the environment. This year’s event included performances by gospel artist V. Michael McKay, Step Rideau, Lakeside and The SOS Band. Fans found shade in between performances, but during the show, they found the excitement to move their dancing feet.