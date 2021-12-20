Many children who attend Houston’s Christmas Eve Super Feast this year may go without toys.

City Wide Club, which hosts the Super Feast each year, said it’s in dire need of toy and bike donations, citing shipping complications and supply shortages as reasons for its scarce supply.

Event organizers are hosting an emergency toy drive at the George R Brown Convention Center on Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers are asking for new, unwrapped toys and bikes.

City Wide Club said it hopes to distribute thousands of new toys and bicycles to more than 30,000 Houston families on Christmas Eve. The organization dubs the annual event “the nation’s largest feeding.”

“If we don’t meet our goal within the 48 hours, many children will go without a toy and bike for Christmas,” the organization said in a release.

On Saturday, another charity toy distribution, Jingle Bell Jam, announced it too was facing a shortage of donated toys.