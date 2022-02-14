Defender photographer Jimmie Aggison shares a glimpse of Houston life through his lens.

This week, Jimmie made several stops: Barnett Stadium to see the boys Jack Yates Lions take on Worthing. Next stop was watching the girls of Jack Yates take on Kashmere.

Then it was on to Cy Ranch for their senior night as they took on Cy Lakes. Seniors (#10) Ryan Moore and (#34) Dubem Muoneke both had big nights as Cy Ranch clinched the district title. Saturday, the Houston Sabercats hosted college night. The University of Houston as well as Sam Houston took the field as did Prairie View and Texas A&M. The night ended with The Houston Sabercats taking on Rugby United New York.