This week was summed up into 1 Saturday full of photos. It started with plans to shoot youth baseball at Premier, but plan was quickly derailed when I noticed my gas hand. After making a stop at the gas station I was faced with a conflict of going to Premier late or going to another event early. I decided I’d go to the second event early. Well, a wreck on 610 turned my early arrival time to a just in time as I found myself at the HISD track meet held at Barnett Stadium. Runners displayed their talents as they hoped to clock their fastest possible time in order to advance to next week’s races. After leaving the track meet, I attended the 9th Annual Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival held in 5th Ward. This event consisted of food trucks, vendors, live music and a special easer egg helicopter drop for the kids. After taking photos of this event, I made my way to PNC Stadium to watch the Dynamo take on San Jose. Dynamo would go on to win 4-3.

Dr. John Rudley (left) and Dr. Reagan Flowers. Photo by Aswad Walker.