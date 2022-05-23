This week started off dedicated to softball as I watched Pearland High School go to battle with Katy High School. Pearland would win the series 2-1 and a devastated Katy team would see their season came to an end. Thursday, I heard PV was coming to town to play TSU so I quickly charged my batteries and hit the road to the South side of town hoping to catch the first game of their series. TSU would later go on to win. The week would end with watching the guys play baseball in the perfect game tournament held at Premier. Where should I go next?