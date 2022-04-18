By Jimmie Aggison

This week’s pictures are a combination of hard-fought softball and talent match up baseball. Wednesday, I attended a softball game at Delmar between Booker T. Washington and Worthing High School. Worthing fought hard but came up short. Booker T. Washington capitalized on mistakes made by Worthing’s defense and would go on to win 18-3. After this game I caught up with Mickey Leland as they battled Yates. Yates had a strong showing from the mound, but Mickey Leland had an answer in their bats. Mickey Leland would go on to win 20-1. Thursday, Atascocita traveled to Katy in hopes of leaving with a win, but Katy had other plans. Atascocita kept it close for the majority of the game, but they couldn’t get the bats to warm up when needed as they stranded too many runners on base. Katy had a strong showing on both the offensive and defensive end as they would go on to win 13-8.