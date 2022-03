This week started off full of rain and cloudy weather, however it didn’t stay that way. This week’s focus was on girls’ softball. With rain out games Monday, Tuesday I watched as Jersey Village took on Spring Woods. Jersey Village is sitting comfortable at the top of their division while Spring Woods is still finding the pieces to fit. Good game, but Jersey Village proved to be too much to handle. Friday through Saturday I traveled to Pearland to catch the USFA super regionals.