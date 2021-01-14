Noted Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell sentenced to 6 yrs prison, Windsor Village vows continued kingdom building

KINGDOM BUILDING CONTINUES FOR

THE WINDSOR VILLAGE CHURCH FAMILY

A Statement from the Windsor Village Lay Leadership

Visionary leader and former senior pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church, Kirbyjon Caldwell, personally appeared in the courtroom of Chief Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. in Shreveport, Louisiana, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Caldwell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on March 11, 2020. He was indicted on March 29, 2018.

During today’s hearing, Caldwell expressed his profound remorse and accepted full responsibility for his actions. The court found that Caldwell made full restitution to all of the victims. Notably, restitution began prior to indictment and was completed before sentencing. Many victims were paid over and above the amount that they invested. Voluntary restitution is virtually unheard of and extremely rare in these kinds of cases.

Lay Preacher Caldwell, who is no longer an ordained elder in the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, never stopped serving the community. As a direct result of this servant leadership, 980 part-time and full-time jobs were created, 258 acres of land have been developed and more than $168 million in economic value has been added to our community, a historically underserved community. These contributions include 462 homes, a YMCA, nationally known franchise restaurants, health care providers, an independent senior living facility and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, to name a few.

Caldwell has expressed his deep remorse and has apologized on numerous occasions. According to Floyd LeBlanc, chairman of The Windsor Village Church Family Personnel Committee, The Windsor Village Lay Leadership has acknowledged Caldwell’s full restitution and accepted his apology. “We look forward to more lives being changed and more destinies being shaped as The Windsor Village Church Family continues to fulfill its God-given mission, in Jesus’s Name,” said LeBlanc. “The Kingdom Building continues!”

About The Windsor Village Church Family (WVCF)

The WVCF is one of the largest protestant churches in the country. Under Caldwell’s 38-year leadership, community development efforts have included:

• Pointe 2.3.4. − a 234-acre mini-master-planned community that created 2,000 construction projects, creates more than 400 full-time and part-time jobs annually, generates $153 million in property value and impacts the economy annually by more than $50 million. The community includes a 462-home, affordably priced residential subdivision whose families spend $16.5 million annually in the community; a Houston Independent School District elementary school that educates 780-plus children; a commercial park of national retailers that generates $1.7 million in annual sales; an independent living facility that provides 124 safe and secure units for seniors and a YMCA committed to teaching each child to swim.

• The WVCF − Several ministries have been expanded or developed beyond the church to function as independent nonprofit organizations. They include a private Christian School, Pyramid Community Development Corporation, Christian fellowship organization for girls, The Power Center, The Prayer Institute and The Kingdom Builders’ Center, which houses the temporary sanctuary for The WVCF. Since March 2020, Caldwell and The WVCF have partnered with the Houston Food Bank to distribute more than 800,000 pounds of food since to a minimum of 700 families weekly. Caldwell initiated a food truck park, now the largest in Houston, that enables 18 food truck entrepreneurs to provide good, affordable food choices. A donation of $100,000 and an 18-wheeler truck filled with food, water and baby supplies was made to Lake Charles, Louisiana families.

• The Prayer Institute − Founded in 1995 by Kirbyjon Caldwell, this institute was created to pray for the nation and teach people how to pray using the Lord’s Prayer as a model. In 2019, more than 600,000 people received daily prayers, blessings and encouragement from The Prayer Institute via social media and The Prayer Institute website. Additionally, since March 2020, more than 10,000 people have joined in 100 one- hour-long National Prayer Connection calls. The prayer call participants have represented 36 states plus the United Kingdom and Jamaica in unified prayer for God’s blessing during the COVID-19 pandemic and for God’s justice and righteousness to prevail in the face of social injustice.

• The Power Center − A 21st-century service delivery model of private and public partnership, the Power Center serves 11,000 families a month, created 560 construction jobs, creates 300 part-time and full-time jobs annually, generates $2.2 million in property value and impacts the economy annually by $14.8 million.