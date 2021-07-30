Kroger Houston recently announced that thousands of students will receive free school supplies as part of Kroger’s annual Backpack Boosters school supply drive.

From July 28 through August 15, shoppers can donate a school supply kit for $7 or simply donate $2, $5 or $10 dollars at the register via scan cards to help local students. The kits will help provide the essential school supplies students need to start the school year off right – whether that’s in a classroom, or through home learning.

“Children across the world have been affected by the events of the past year, many of whom saw reduced access to educational resources are now returning to school for the first time in over a year,” said Joe Kelley, president of Kroger Houston. “That’s why this year’s school supply drive is more important than ever before – it’s vital that we help provide these children with the tools they need to have a successful school year.”

In 2020, more than 50,000 children in Texas and Louisiana received school supply kits as part of Kroger’s Backpack Boosters school supply drive.