Lawmakers and residents, fight planned OST strip club

Along Third Ward’s Old Spanish Trail corridor there is a movement afoot to block the proposed strip club, Da Fox Trap, that would be located in the 4100 block of OST.

Red and white signs can be seen in area medians and resident yards reading “No Strip Club on OST,” communicating the displeasure of many about the strip club’s potential opening.

According to KPRC’s Syan Rhodes, the building that would house the club sits just across the way from a newly developed 29-unit townhome community, The Ritz at Macgregor.

Builder and developer Lawrence Garvin is worried about what a strip club would do to the pricing and value of the homes he’s trying to sell.

“This type of entity in our community is not what we want,” he said.

Garvin is not alone. Reportedly, more than 1,200 people have signed a Change.org petition started by State Rep. Shawn Thierry, to stop the club.

“They are not welcome here. This is a real movement. We today have over 11 civic clubs that are on board to stop this,” Rep. Thierry said.

State Senator Borris Miles has joined Thierry in leading the charge against Da Fox Trap.

According to Rhodes, Miles first witnessed activity at the building scheduled to house the strip club while driving along OST in March. He then pulled into the lot to inquire about the new business.

“They told me what they were going to do,” said Miles. “I said, ‘That’s not going to be possible. The community is not going to allow you to put that right smack dab in one of our main thoroughfares. It’s not going to happen.”

Miles said he later found out the club would be operated by the same family that once owned Foxxy’s, a southwest Houston strip club that neighbors in Westbury successfully shut down after years of crime generated from the club.

“We can’t make sizeable investments to improve the neighborhood for the future of our kids and allow one bad entity to reverse our hard work,” Miles said.

Thierry concurred.

“We do not want an increase in human trafficking which is a very real prospect if this club is allowed to open,” she added.

Hayro Rico, general manager for the Heshmati family, which will own and operate the club, told Channel 2 News’ Rhodes they have changed their plans to have a strip club on the property, pivoting to a sports bar, in response to community outcry. Rico said the stage originally built for the dancers has already been taken down.

Still, Thierry and Miles express skepticism about the reported business plan changes and plan to continue their fight.

“They’re calling me saying they’d like to put a sports bar there. Well, I know what kind of sports bar they’re planning, and that’s not going to be appropriate either. This is something we’re not going to allow in our community as a strip club or a sports bar,” Miles said.

-KPRC