On June 19, 2023, a day when the nation celebrated the historic relevance of Juneteenth, former Houston city councilmember Amanda Edwards made an announcement relevant to the city’s current political reality.

“After much prayerful consideration, I am now seeking to pivot from the mayor’s race in order to seek the ability to serve as the next congresswoman for the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards standing before many of her supporters and in front of an iconic “Community Mural” across the street from Fifth Ward’s St. Mark’s Missionary Baptist Church (5306 Lyons Ave., Houston, TX 77020).

Edwards is running for the congressional seat currently occupied by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who, a few months ago, announced her candidacy to become Houston’s next mayor. She alluded to that announcement before making her own official declaration that she’s now working to become Congresswoman Edwards.

“In light of these changed set of circumstances, the last several weeks has marked a time of reflection, prayer and engagement. I want to thank all of my family, friends, community leaders, and others who offered their opinions and views during this time,” stated Edwards, who also shared she once worked for Jackson Lee—work that in many ways inspired her Juneteenth 2023 announcement.

“Many of you may not be aware, but when I graduated from college, I had the opportunity to work for Congresswoman Jackson Lee in Washington, DC for the 18th Congressional District. It was a powerful and eye-opening experience that deepened my interest in public service and for which I remain grateful,” she said.

Edwards also announced her support for Jackson Lee “and her endeavor to serve as Houston’s next mayor.”

Edwards connected her pivot from the Houston mayor’s race to her congressional candidacy with what she described as a historic pivot moment.

“Juneteenth marked a pivot point in our community. It was part of a long journey of struggle and injustice that the freed slaves had experienced, but also one that would have struggle and triumph ahead. Today, as we celebrate the resilience of our ancestors, we know that we remain on a journey of both struggle and triumph. We each have our own role to play as we continue this leg of the journey.”

Edwards said it was no coincidence that she made her announcement in Fifth Ward because that was the community where her great uncle Louis Dorian owns C&L Shoe Repair on Lyons Ave., where her late mother worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and where Edwards was born, raised and educated.

Reflecting on the words above the mural, “On whose shoulders do you stand,” Edwards declared, “I stand on the shoulders of the leaders of Fifth Ward. I stand on the shoulders of the leaders of Inwood, of Acres Homes, of the Heights, of downtown, of Third Ward, and all of the 18th Congressional District. I stand on the shoulders of those who are surrounding me here today to lift me up so that I can be a part of lifting the community up.”

Edwards envisions her role as maintaining a standard of congressional representation to which the people of the 18th Congressional District have grown accustomed.

“From Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, Congressman Mickey Leland, Congressman Craig Washington, and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the people of the 18 congressional district have had the pleasure to enjoy strong servant leadership in our community, and it is my intent with this announcement to carry the next leg of this relay to continue the strong, bold, effective, and purpose-filled service.”

Edwards then shared her political priorities within the Juneteenth framework of “emancipation.”

“Before we can ever claim to be fully emancipated, we must make sure that outcomes in our communities are equitable outcomes as it relates to access to healthcare, access to education, access to economic opportunity, access to mobility, access to environmental justice, access to housing. These are things that we must prioritize in order for our communities to truly realize their full potential.”

Amanda Edwards, surrounded by supporters, during her June 19, 2023 announcement that she’s running for Congress. Credit: Aswad Walker

