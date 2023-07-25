If Houston had a royal family, the Robinsons would certainly be in contention. Judson Sr. was a community giant who had his hand in countless initiatives, including helping found the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) in 1968. Judson II became Houston’s first Black city councilman. And Judson III has taken up that mantle of leadership as HAUL’s president and CEO for the past 15 years.

The Defender spoke with Robinson about HAUL and its holistic programs that serve over 10,000 people annually, what excites him about the National Urban League conference in Houston July 26 – 29 and HAUL’s areas of focus during their 55th anniversary year.

DEFENDER: Is there one thing about this upcoming conference that has you focused and fired up?

ROBINSON: I can’t say it’s just one thing. I think what’s happening in the world and there needing to be a lot deeper dialogue about that is one thing that I think makes the conference very relevant. The other thing is that a lot of people hopefully, will come to our Community & Family Fest. There’ll be a lot of buzz in the air about the Urban League, and people will come to know more about what we do, to understand better about what the affiliates do across the country, but especially right here in our own backyard here in Houston, Texas, where we’re helping about 10,000 people a year, either to buy a home or start a business or find a job or get a vaccine or whatever the case it may be. It’s a really kind of a holistic agency and it has a lot of answers for people looking for resources.

DEFENDER: And HAUL is celebrating its 55th anniversary; correct?

ROBINSON: That’s correct. So, this being the 55th year makes the [NUL National Conference] extra special. But it also causes us to pause and say, “How do we move forward? How do we find people that need to find us, but we don’t necessarily know we’re looking for each other?” The mayor had his equity luncheon the other day with the One Complete Houston effort and it turns out Houston is 44.1% as it relates to equity for minorities here in Houston. It’s a little bit better than Dallas, but it’s worse than St. Louis. So, we’ve got work to do to ensure that we’re creating greater opportunities for people to have access to the so-called American Dream.

DEFENDER: Are there one or two areas of focus as HAUL moves forward in its 55th year?

ROBINSON: We’re gonna really try to ensure that there’s a stronger partnership between us and our education sector. So, working with Texas Southern and Prairie View and other local universities to make sure that as we’re helping kids to graduate from one grade level to the next, ensuring that perhaps they get a scholarship into college. Also making sure they stay in college. Also making sure that once they come out of college, we’re helping them to bridge to the employment world where there’s gonna be a sustainable income for them. It’s going to be a career that is tied to our future, not to our past. And just being part of that whole continuum.

DEFENDER: Has your family’s leadership legacy been a hindrance or help to your leadership?

ROBINSON: I chose to be in this space. I didn’t have to. I could have been whatever I wanted to be. But I chose to try to pick up the legacy of my grandfather, my father. And both my mother and father’s side were great folks, as are many of our families. But ours was very public, so it was very public whether or not we chose this road. I had a chance to follow my dad and his political career; now, my grandfather and something that he started 55 years ago. I guess I’m just glad there’s no one else I have to follow .

MORE ABOUT JUDSON ROBINSON III:

Favorite food: Tacos

Favorite thing about Houston: The generosity

Favorite musical artist or musical genre: Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” album has to be probably the most famous, and still true albums of all time. And I think I enjoyed watching my parents in the late sixties. There was a spirit of the music with the Temptations, Impressions and the Supremes. It was all uplifting and it had a degree of love in it that we don’t talk much about these days, and support that we don’t talk about much these days. I wish our younger generation could just spend a day in the lives our foreparents lived and the music that shaped their vision about the world.



Are you reading any good books these days? Let me mention a book I read years ago that still kinda rings true to me today. And that’s called “The Celestine Prophecy.” That book really kinda helps you to identify with the world around you and to really ensure that you’re listening to it, to see how you plug in, to see what your strengths are, to see what your weaknesses are, to see how others play a role in your destiny if you allow it. And to not be quick to judge. That one, I probably read 20 years ago, and I still think it’s one of my favorite books.



Mantra (words to live by): One of the things that stuck with me, that makes me the kind of leader that I am, is the one that says “Seek first to understand, seek second to be understood.” I think if we could listen to each other a little bit more, it would help society a great deal.