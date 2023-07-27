The National Urban League, one of the nation’s most revered civil rights organizations, is known for its focus on jobs and economic development. So, why did the NUL open its 2023 national convention, being held in Houston, with a social justice protest rally?

According to Marc Morial, NUL president and CEO, there was no way his organization could come to Texas, particularly Houston, and not confront the “current attacks on democracy.”

“If we are not at the table, we can’t have a conversation about jobs. If there’s no equity in civil rights, we have no access to the corporate table. If there’s no equity in civil rights, we are not in university classrooms as teachers, as professors or in C-suites. We have got to understand the fundamental foundation is the protection of democracy so we have a seat at the table to address and impact the broad range of issues that affect us,” Morial added while addressing hundreds of NUL conference goers gathered in the George R. Brown Convention Center.

“I never imagined 20 years ago [at the start of his tenure as head of the NUL] that I’d have to come to Houston and call out the governor of the state. Never thought I’d have to call out elected officials who used the word ‘colored’ on the floor of Congress, who used all sorts of disrespectful terminology; not in 2023. This is not 1953… This is not 1963. This is 2023. And America deserves better and Texas deserves better than what we see today.”

Morial was joined on the rally stage by several other speakers, including Houston Area Urban League leader Judson Robinson III, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee, Houston City Councilmember Tiffany Thomas and NUL Young Professionals president Shalondan Hollingshed.

Here are excerpt highlights from their speeches:

MARC MORIAL

We cannot come to Texas, network and enjoy ourselves and do all the good work without standing up to what is happening in Texas. Because it’s not only in Texas. We see it in Florida. We see it in too many states. It may be happening to some extent in your own state. Texas has announced plans to remove Houston Independent School District’s democratically elected school board and superintendent, and replace them with Governor Abbott’s handpicked cronies. Governor Abbott, get your hands off of our children and off of our schools…

Texas gained some four million new residents from 2010 to 2020, and 95% of them are people of color. Texas actually gained two new congressional districts. But let me tell you what the Texas state legislature did. They don’t know math. They couldn’t add two and two if you spotted them two. They decreased minority representation across the state, notwithstanding the increase in the state’s population, 95% of it being from people of color…

And Texas has engaged in a naked attack on the city of Houston for years. SB 1933 grants the governor-appointed Secretary of State power to take over any election in Harris County, only Harris County; home of the largest Black population in the state. This is what Texas has done. So, we are here once again to send a strong message to Governor Abbott and the Texas state legislature. Texas has banned more books in schools than any other state, and now wants to restrict the discussion of racism and teaching Black history… Governor Abbott could tell a law book from a comic book, this attack on our history, this attack on our very existence is one of the reasons why we’ve come to Texas.

HARRIS COUNTY ATTORNEY CHRISTIAN MENEFEE

I’m from Texas… My grandfather paid a poll tax in this state. So, I promised myself that when I got in office, I don’t care if you’re Greg Abbott or Ken Paxton or any of these folks in Austin, if you run afoul by my community, we’ll see you in court. Let me tell you what we’re up against. We have a state legislature right here in the state of Texas that for centuries had no problems with the leadership that was coming out of Harris County… that was coming out of the city of Houston until Sylvester Turner, a Black man, got elected mayor. Until we had a County Commissioner’s Court that had a Black man, Rodney Ellis on it. Until our County Clerk who ran elections, Tenisha Hudspeth, was a Black woman. Until our elections administrator, Clifford Tatum, was a Black man.

So, what they started doing was passing laws that weren’t aimed at the entire state of Texas, they’re passing laws that are directly designed to be aimed at these folks. You see, my grandfather explained it to me back then they tried to stop Black people from voting. Now, when Black people elect Black people, they just try to stop them from having power… Here in the state of Texas they try to kick us around, but we are not afraid of a fight.

COUNCILMEMBER TIFFANY THOMAS

Nearly 20 years ago I walked into 1301 Texas, that’s the Houston Area Urban League building, and my life changed forever. I was introduced to issues such as housing, education, civic engagement, and I wondered to myself, “Where have I been and where has this information been my entire life?” The Urban League produced me. So, when we talk about empowering communities and changing lives, I am an example of what this network can do. And not just the political office, but in our communities, day after day… I wanna empower us to have the tools we need in order to fight.

The medium age in the city of Houston is 35 years old. However, the average voting age in the city of Houston is 60-plus. During the last midterm cycle, 70% of those 30-and-under failed to vote in the midterm in Texas. In Texas. So, that’s our responsibility… The Urban League offers you a frontline to purpose. It offers you a frontline to mission work. It offers you a frontline to change. And I wanna invite you to do that. We definitely have work to do. And as our CEO said, the Urban League fights for you. But I want you to fight for yourself.

The only reason why I’m able to confidently stand as a member of the Houston City Council in the fourth largest American city is because the Urban League made me. And the Urban League is not just making me the Urban League can make you too. More importantly, it’s not just about the power in your voice, it’s the power in our actions… You have a responsibility because your ancestors lived through their transition in order for you to be here today. So, while you’re tweeting on Twitter, I want you to remember your purpose because your ancestors are calling you higher. The Urban League is calling you higher, and I want to join you in that fight.

