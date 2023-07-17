The National Urban League (NUL), one of the nation’s most revered civil rights organizations, is bringing its annual convention to Houston July 26 – 29. One of the highlights of the 2023 conference will certainly be the Community & Family Day Expo on Saturday, July 29 from 9:30a.m. – 4:30p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

NUL President and CEO Marc Morial says the event is one of the conference happenings he’s looking forward to the most.

“I love to see the children and the moms and the dads and the grandmoms and the uncles and the aunts with all the young people who come out,” said Morial, who has led the NUL for 20 years. “I’m excited because it’s a representation of the work we do every day on the ground in 93 communities. People get a chance to see, ‘What does the Urban League do?’ Come see family and community. We’ll have a backpack giveaway and a number of other things for people. It’s going to be our best ever.”

Along with the backpack giveaways for youth, there will be food, fun and games to go along with a free legal clinic and college fair.

Pearland resident Melvin Hamilton is not a HAUL member yet, but from the sound of his excitement about the NUL’s upcoming Community & Family Day, it may be just a matter of time.

“A friend of mine is an Urban League member, and talks all the time about the great things they’re doing, like this upcoming conference in H-Town,” said Hamilton. “I’ve always thought about checking HAUL out, but when I saw the line-up of conference events, and especially that Community & Family Day, I was sold. Me and the wife are big on family and community. So, we’ll definitely be there.”

For more information about the entire NUL Annual Conference schedule visit: https://conference.iamempowered.com/houston-2023/schedule