TribFest is an annual convening of some of the biggest names across Texas and the nation for thoughtful conversations on the issues that matter most. And this year just may be the Blackest one ever.

The Festival will take place in downtown Austin from Sept. 21-23 and will feature unexpected talent mashups, news-making interviews and thoughtful panel discussions on politics, policy, the media and more. Attendees will hear directly from elected officials, decision-makers and industry leaders on what they’re solving today and what they’re watching out for in the future.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan public media organization whose mission is to promote civic engagement and discourse on public policy, politics, government and other matters of statewide interest.

According to a Texas Tribune release, this year’s impressive lineup of speakers will “talk about the challenges and opportunities facing the state and the nation at Texas’ multi day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, headlined by names attendees know and others they should.”

Here are just a few of the Black (and Black people-supporting) speakers to check out this fall:

Kimberly Atkins Stohr: Senior Opinion Writer and Columnist, The Boston Globe

Melody Barnes: Executive Director, Karsh Institute of Democracy, University of Virginia

Geoff Bennett: Co-Anchor, “PBS NewsHour”

Lesley Briones: Harris County commissioner

Julián Castro: MSNBC Political Analyst; Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Jelani Cobb: Dean, Columbia Journalism School

Jane Coaston: Opinion Writer, The New York Times

Sylvia Garcia: U.S. representative, D-Houston

KP George: Fort Bend County judge

Barbara Gervin-Hawkins: Texas state representative, D-San Antonio

Errin Haines: Editor-at-Large, The 19th

Nikole Hannah-Jones: Knight Chair in Race and Journalism, Howard University

Dolores Huerta: Labor Leader and Civil Rights Activist

Will Hurd: Former U.S. Representative, R-Helotes

Sherrilyn Ifill: Former President and Director-Counsel, NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Eric Johnson: Mayor of Dallas

Wesley Lowery: Pulitzer Prize-winning Journalist

Letitia Plummer: Houston City Council member

Toni Rose: state representative, D-Dallas

Senfronia Thompson: Texas state representative, D-Houston

Sylvester Turner: mayor of Houston

Maya Wiley: President and CEO, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

The 2022 Texas Tribune Festival generated more state and national news coverage than ever before, with an estimated 9,000 attendees gathering over three days to hear from more than 350 speakers in 125+ one-on-one interviews, lively panel discussions and nuanced conversations.

Ticket discounts are available for students, educators, government and nonprofit agencies, and Texas Tribune members. Discounted rates are available for groups of 10 or more for students and educators, and for groups of five or more participants from nonprofit or government agencies. You must use institution-affiliated email addresses to purchase and register. Please email festival@texastribune.org to receive your group rate promo code.

Tickets are on sale now. Attendees will hear directly from elected officials, decision-makers and industry leaders on what they’re solving today and what they’re watching out for in the future.