We put out the call for the best Houston-area Black barbershops, and you, Defender readers, responded. Here are the results, with a few words of testimony to boot.
BLACKSTAR BARBERS & BOOKS
17675 TX-249, Suite 61, Houston, TX 77064
(346) 249-9005
Blackstar12.booksy.com
“I go to BlackStar Barbers & Books. My man Terrance Woodard is a great barber to begin with. He is also personable. I like that he has his own private space and it’s one customer at a time, which became a thing during COVID. I go online and book the appointment time I want and can also pay online so it’s very convenient, too.” – Terrance Harris, Defender Network Pro/College Sports Editor
EXQUISITE BARBER AND BEAUTY BAR
21502 Aldine Westfield Rd., Humble, TX 77338
(281) 383-9773
“My barber, Mike Moffett, shares great stories and always has a gem of wisdom to give you.” – Ronnie C II
HD TONSORIUM BARBER SHOP
16427 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX 77084
(832) 593-4276
This spot does men’s haircuts and beard care, women’s haircuts and kid’s haircuts. The reviews on their website are through the roof with positivity. But the testimony that speaks loudest to me comes from a brother of the utmost integrity I have interviewed for multiple articles in the past, Claudell Cannady. His words aren’t even all that “over-the-top” glowing; they’re just straight and to the point, and speak to his commitment to HD Tonsorium, a commitment that Cannady only gives to institutions of the highest quality. Cannady simply says, “I’ve been going to HD Tonsorium for a few different owners. Always the same quality.”
LOVELL’S BEAUTY & BARBER SALON
5616 Reed Rd., Houston, TX 77033
(713) 734-9310
(832) 474-2221
“Lovell’s Barbershop has been in business since I was in kindergarten!” – Ronnie Niles
MIDTOWN BARBERSHOP
6406 Tierwester St., Houston, TX 77021
(713) 522-2065
Midtown Barbershop used to be in a building on Almeda until a business moved in next door that kept on growing and growing and growing. That business—The Turkey Leg Hut. But it’s still all good. Midtown moved to a location on Tierwester off OST and has been doing the same amount of big business with the same Black barbershop flavor our culture has come to know and expect. Here’s one testimony: “I like how welcoming my barber, Eric Eason, is, and how he’s willing to explain things, different haircuts, and each step he takes in hooking up my head. I feel like family there,” said Amari Sadiq Walker (15) who has been a Midtown customer since he was four-years-old.