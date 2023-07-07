We put out the call for the best Houston-area Black barbershops, and you, Defender readers, responded. Here are the results, with a few words of testimony to boot.

Credit: Black Star Barbers & Book

BLACKSTAR BARBERS & BOOKS

17675 TX-249, Suite 61, Houston, TX 77064

(346) 249-9005

T_shabazz1@yahoo.com

Blackstar12.booksy.com

“I go to BlackStar Barbers & Books. My man Terrance Woodard is a great barber to begin with. He is also personable. I like that he has his own private space and it’s one customer at a time, which became a thing during COVID. I go online and book the appointment time I want and can also pay online so it’s very convenient, too.” – Terrance Harris, Defender Network Pro/College Sports Editor

Credit: Exquisite Barber & Beauty Bar

EXQUISITE BARBER AND BEAUTY BAR

21502 Aldine Westfield Rd., Humble, TX 77338

(281) 383-9773

“My barber, Mike Moffett, shares great stories and always has a gem of wisdom to give you.” – Ronnie C II

HD TONSORIUM BARBER SHOP

16427 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX 77084

(832) 593-4276

www.hdtonsorium.com

This spot does men’s haircuts and beard care, women’s haircuts and kid’s haircuts. The reviews on their website are through the roof with positivity. But the testimony that speaks loudest to me comes from a brother of the utmost integrity I have interviewed for multiple articles in the past, Claudell Cannady. His words aren’t even all that “over-the-top” glowing; they’re just straight and to the point, and speak to his commitment to HD Tonsorium, a commitment that Cannady only gives to institutions of the highest quality. Cannady simply says, “I’ve been going to HD Tonsorium for a few different owners. Always the same quality.”

LOVELL’S BEAUTY & BARBER SALON

5616 Reed Rd., Houston, TX 77033

(713) 734-9310

(832) 474-2221



“Lovell’s Barbershop has been in business since I was in kindergarten!” – Ronnie Niles

Credit: Aswad Walker

Credit: Aswad Walker

Credit: Aswad Walker

Credit: Aswad Walker

Credit: Aswad Walker

Eric Eason, one of the world-class barbers at Midtown Barbershop, 6406 Tierwester St., Houston, 77021). Credit: Aswad Walker

MIDTOWN BARBERSHOP

6406 Tierwester St., Houston, TX 77021

(713) 522-2065

Midtown Barbershop used to be in a building on Almeda until a business moved in next door that kept on growing and growing and growing. That business—The Turkey Leg Hut. But it’s still all good. Midtown moved to a location on Tierwester off OST and has been doing the same amount of big business with the same Black barbershop flavor our culture has come to know and expect. Here’s one testimony: “I like how welcoming my barber, Eric Eason, is, and how he’s willing to explain things, different haircuts, and each step he takes in hooking up my head. I feel like family there,” said Amari Sadiq Walker (15) who has been a Midtown customer since he was four-years-old.