Houston has been accurately described as a foodie’s dream. H-Town has every flavor of every style of food from every region, nation and nationality on the planet. And with this insane variety of eats to choose from, Soul Food is still atop countless lists. Here are five of Houston’s Soul Food stables. I’m not even gonna front and say these five are the best when I haven’t eaten at all “eleven-teen million” Houston Soul Food spots to give a fair assessment. So, needless to say, there will be more great Soul Food eateries left off this list than the five that make it on. That said, here’s the list, and we want to know yours. What are your Fab Five Houston Soul Food spots? Here’s ours:

Esther’s ownership team. Courtesy Esther’s.

5204 Yale St., Houston, TX 77002

(713) 699-1212

This spot is a living example of the power of family legacy. Chef Esther Lewis-Bernard will proudly tell anyone who will listen that most of the southern recipes from Esther’s Soul Food menu come straight from her great-grandmother Mary Lewis. Moreover, Chef Esther’s mother, Gladiola Lewis, blessed her daughter with a roadmap to making memorable cajun dishes. So, whether you’re in the mood for peppered steak, oxtail and honey-dipped fried chicken or shrimp and crawfish etouffee, gumbo and Cajun pork chops, Esther’s is the spot.

Mikki’s. Courtesy Mikki’s.

10500 W. Bellfort Ave. #100, Houston, TX 77031

(281) 568-5115

Speaking of family, this family-owned spot has been filling bellies for over 20 years. And if you’re wondering what’s on the Mikki’s menu, think of any soul food staple, and you’ll be on target. This spot offers dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering. So, what are you waiting on?

Cupcake Kitchen.

2533 Southmore Blvd., Houston, TX 77004

(713) 557-0447

Don’t let the name fool you. Just because this eatery originally opened as a bakery, don’t think they aren’t bringing the straight soul food flavor. To say that owner, Chef Patrice Farooq, expanded her original menu is a colossal understatement. If I begin to break down the menu, which you already know includes all the desserts needed to take you to dining heaven after you finish your soul food dish, you’re either gonna be really mad because you can’t get to Cupcake Kitchen right now, or on your way to see why folk are loving this Third Ward spot. And speaking of Third Ward, one of the desserts you can get here (after your Salmon and Shrimp Bowl or Jerk Chicken w/ Mac n Cheese or Spaghetti w/Jerk Chicken and Honey Cornbread or Chicken Leg Quarter Dinner or Salmon Quesadilla, etc.) is the “Third Ward Classic Cake,” a combination of pecan pie, cheesecake and banana pudding. Yes, you read that right. Lord, have mercy.

Lucille’s owner Chef Chris Williams. Photo by David Wright courtesy Lucille’s.

5512 La Branch St., Houston, TX 77004

(713) 568-2505

If I were a judge and this were a legal case, I would have to recuse myself because I’ve literally eaten up darn near all the evidence on Lucille’s menu. I love me some Lucille’s and really don’t have the words to break down just how on point this heavenly destination is. And chances are, judging by the forever crowds, y’all already know. And the fact that owner/founder Chef Chris Williams is a true community servant, only elevates Lucille’s even higher in my eyes. And for you real deal foodies out there, Williams was an Outstanding Restauranteur James Beard Awards Foundation finalist (that’s the Oscar’s for restaurant owners).

Alfredo Shrimp Stuffed Turkey Leg. Courtesy Turkey Leg Hut.

4830 Almeda Rd. Suite A/B, Houston, TX 77004

(832) 937-3636

Confession. I’m the only Black person in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area who has not eaten at the Turkey Leg Hut. I remember when it opened, back in the day. My son’s barber was at the other end of the building. And then the Hut just grew and grew and grew. Needless to say, my son’s barber had to relocate—because apparently, the food is so mind-blowing, everyone in the Hut’s path had to “Move, get out the way.” And every time I put off going to the Turkey Leg Hut, it seemed to grow “a hunnet-fold,” making it that much tougher to get in. And now the place is literally world famous. Plus, me being an introverted extrovert (or extroverted introvert… whichever one of those is the introvert by nature who enjoys crowds and fellowships, but only at moderation), it’s been hard for me to build up the drive to drive on over one day and try this food that my friends and family members literally swear by. You should see their faces when I ask them, “Is their food THAT good?” You’d have thought I talked about their mama. One day, I’ll find out for myself. One day.