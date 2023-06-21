This is not a long, drawn-out article about the history of police use of excessive force against Black people nationally. Rather, it is a simple presentation of some local numbers that show what we really already know: HPD, like just about every police department in a major city, is more likely to use excessive force on Black people.

Here are some numbers to think about:

72%: Blacks are 72% of people who suffered serious bodily injuries at the hands of HPD.

63%: Blacks are 63% of Houston residents who died as a result of police use of force since 2020.

22%: Even though Blacks are 72% of people who suffered serious bodily injuries at the hands of HPD and 63% of Houston residents who died as a result of police use of force since 2020, Blacks are only 22% of Houston residents.

35% of HPD employees are white. And officers who have inflicted serious bodily injury on the job are more likely to be white.

24% of HPD employees are Black.