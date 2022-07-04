A three-day weekend means there’s plenty of time to celebrate America’s 246th birthday.

This year features a widespread return to in-person events in the Houston area after the COVID-19 pandemic forced alterations to Fourth of July festivities in 2020 and 2021.

Shell’s Freedom over Texas Event

Joined by performers such as Step Rideau and the Zydeco Outlaws, the festival will include children’s activities and a “Texas-sized” fireworks show. The event will also celebrate 60 years of NASA in Houston and will incorporate NASA-themed activities, such as a Virtual Reality tour of the International Space Station.

When: July 4, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Bayou, 901 Bagby St

Independence Day Spectacular

The City Centre event will include live music performers and a firework show, which will begin at 10:30 p.m.

When: July 4, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: City Centre, 800 Town and Country Blvd

4th of July Rooftop Concert

The Houston Brass Band will perform on the Post’s rooftop, overlooking a view of Downtown Houston’s firework displays.

When: July 4 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Post Houston, 401 Franklin St.

City of Bellaire 4th of July Parade and Festival

The event will include two parades, followed by a festival at Bellaire Town Square complete with food and live music performances.

When: July 4, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Parade starts at South Rice Ave. and Valerie St. Ends at South Rice Ave. and Linden St.

City of Pearland Celebration of Freedom

Pearland’s celebration will feature live music performances by Adrian Michael and the Greenway Band, food trucks and a fireworks display.

When: July 4, 6 a.m – 10 p.m.

Where: Independence Park, 3449 Pearland Pkwy

Kemah Boardwalk Fireworks

The celebration will include access to Kemah’s rides and attractions, and conclude with a fireworks display over Galveston Bay.

When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave.

Sugarland Red White and Boom:

An all-day celebration complete with family booths, food, children’s activities, and a fireworks show to end the day.

When: July 4, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: The Crown Festival Park, 18355 Southwest Freeway

Red, Hot & Blue at Hughes Landing

The Woodlands-area celebration will include live music from the John Barraza Project, family-centered activities and an 18-minute fireworks show.

When: July 4, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Hughes Landing Band Shell, 1950 Hughes Landing Blvd

Katy Freedom Celebration

The City of Katy and Typhoon Texas are partnering to present Katy’s 4th of July Celebration, which will take place at the water park and end with fireworks that can be viewed from the park or the Katy Mills Mall.

When: July 4, all-day activities at Typhoon Texas. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Where: Typhoon Texas Waterpark Houston, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd

City of Nassau Bay Independence Day Celebration

The all-day celebration will include a city-wide “water war,” a parade and a pie contest. The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m over the Nassau Bay Peninsula.

When: July 4, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Main celebration location: David Braun Park, 18900 Upper Bay Rd. Exact location details will depend on the ongoing activity.

Tomball’s July 4th Celebration and Street Fest

The festival will include live music, food, and a fireworks display.

When: July 4, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 28000 Tomball Pkwy

Pasadena’s 4th Fest Celebration

Hosted by Pasadena’s Parks and Recreation, the celebration will include live music by The Slags and Gray Falls, hayrides, an obstacle course and a rock-climbing wall. The day will end with a fireworks display, which will begin at 9:15 p.m.

When: July 4, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m

Where: Pasadena Municipal Fairgrounds: 7902 Fairmont Pkwy

Baytown’s 4th of July Celebration

The event will begin on July 3 and end on the night of July 4 with a “Fireworks Extravaganza.” Visitors can expect live music performances by The Spazmatics, Vanilla Ice, David Lee Garza, Cody Hibbard and The Band Perry.

When: July 3, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. July 4 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 1001 Market St.

Jersey Village’s 4th of July Fireworks and Concert

The City of Jersey Village’s first July 4th event will include a community parade, a concert by The Fab 5, food trucks and children’s activities.

When: July 4, 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Clark Henry Park, 7804 Equador St.

Galena Park’s Fourth of July Festival

The independence day festival will include family activities such as carnival rides, face painting, and a zip line. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

When: July 4, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.