A Houston rapper has reportedly been arrested in connection with the murder of Migos rapper, Takeoff. The Houston Police Department has not publicly identified the suspect, but according to HotNewHipHop, rapper Lil Cam 5th (born Joshua Cameron) was arrested on Tuesday, November 22, according to court documents, on gun charges including felony to possess a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Investigators are reportedly questioning him about his potential involvement with Takeoff’s murder. Cameron was out on bail for a prior felony. The possession of a firearm is a violation of the terms of his release.

This after he was previously convicted of Grand Theft in Los Angeles County on October 27, official court records stated.

FILE – Takeoff arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, fans will gather to remember the slain rapper, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

While Joshua’s connection to Takeoff’s case has not been disclosed by law enforcement officials, a video that went viral moments before the Migos rapper was shot down shows he was on the scene.

The fatal shooting happened on November 1, around 2:30 a.m. at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street. That’s where investigators say a man, later identified as Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, of the rap trio Migos along with Quavo and Offset, was killed.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner urged the public to be patient while they seek justice for the popular rapper.

“I feel good where we’re progressing,” Finner said. “You remember on that day, I met with his mother. I talked with that lady personally, made a promise and there’s a lot being said. We want all investigations on murders when people are being killed to move. But the main thing is we get it right. I do not want to send family members on a rollercoaster ride, and then we have to come back and say, ‘Whoa, that wasn’t the person.’ I want everyone to be patient and just understand there will be some justice here in Houston, Texas.”

“I don’t want to discuss any details on it, but I can tell you that we will find this person and we will identify the person or persons responsible for Takeoff’s death,” the chief added. “I don’t like talking too much while investigations are going on. I’m a person that says, ‘you know what, let people talk.’ But my talking is when we get that person and we put them in jail.”